Ethiopia Showcases Northern Festivals As Unesco Intangible Heritage

ADDIS ABABA - Preparations are underway for the celebration of the Ashendye, Solal, Shaday, and Ayini Wari festivals across northern Ethiopia this August, with UNESCO underscoring their importance as part of the country's intangible cultural heritage.

The festivals will be marked in the Amhara state particularly in Wollo, Gondar, and Gojam and Tigray, including the cities of Mekelle, Adigrat, and Axum.

Organizers say the events, expected to become annual celebrations, will highlight Ethiopia's rich cultural traditions while engaging both local communities and visitors.

From a UNESCO perspective, recognizing and promoting these festivals is critical to safeguarding heritage and strengthening community identity. The Ministry of Tourism Promotion Expert Desaleny Chane said preparations are in full swing, with efforts focusing on expanding visibility through cultural showcases, media platforms, and community-based programs.

"These festivals are not only vibrant celebrations but also opportunities for social cohesion, economic development, and cultural pride," he said.

UNESCO emphasizes that cultural events play a vital role in promoting unity and creating livelihoods. The upcoming festivities are expected to generate jobs and income for local vendors, artisans, and service providers. At the same time, they will allow residents and visitors alike to experience Ethiopia's traditions, music, dance, and communal values in a living cultural context.

Government officials and invited guests from across the country are expected to attend, underscoring the growing recognition of these celebrations at both national and international levels.

By advocating for the registration of Ashendye, Solal, Shaday, and Ayini Wari festivals as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ethiopia aims to preserve its traditions, strengthen cultural identity, and promote sustainable tourism. The initiative aligns with Ethiopia's broader strategy of safeguarding heritage as a foundation of national identity while showcasing cultural diversity to the world.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 17 AUGUST 2025