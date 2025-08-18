Namibia Ratifies Convention to Protect Workers With Family Obligations

Namibia ratified a convention promoting the accommodation of family needs and responsibilities for workers on Thursday.

The International Labour Organisation Convention No 156 aims to support workers whose obligations to their immediate family make it difficult to engage in the labour market.

It will encourage measures to take these needs into account in employment policies and provide more protection for these men and women in the workplace.

Namibia's permanent representative to Switzerland, ambassador Julia Imene-Chanduru, who deposited the instruments for ratification in Geneva, highlights that this move is further evidence of Namibia's commitment to creating an inclusive society where men and women have equal opportunities, regardless of family obligations.

She further explains that it would build on the principles of the Constitution and the Labour Act.

Labour relations executive director Audrin Mathe writes: "The ratification speaks volumes in affirming Namibia's commitment to advancing social justice, promoting gender equality and enabling family-friendly workplace policies."

"The ratification of the convention further signals the country's intention to be bound by its provisions and to take the necessary legislative or administrative actions to ensure effective implementation as it becomes a domestic law in terms of the Namibian Constitution and henceforth enforceable on its own," he adds.