Nigeria: NNPCL, NLNG to De-Risk Critical Infrastructure, Expand Gas Supply Network

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigeria LNG, are discussing how to address deliberate investment in the gas sector to stabilise gas supply, de-risk critical infrastructure, and unlock upstream investments.

The managing director of the NLNG, Philip Mshelbila, raised these important collaborative initiatives when the group chief executive officer of the NNPCL, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, visited the Rivers State based gas company on Thursday.

Ojulari, on his part, expressed support for NLNG's growth and long-term sustainability agenda, during a visit to the plant located on Bonny Island.

Welcoming the NNPCL team, Mshelbila, described NNPCL as a dependable shareholder company, committed to the development of NLNG, to secure the gas value chain, and to overcome the challenges experienced by the company in recent times.

He highlighted the importance of synergy in delivering the national energy goals.

He emphasised the urgent need for deliberate investment in the gas sector to stabilise gas supply, de-risk critical infrastructure, and unlock upstream investments.

These efforts, he said, would be essential to sustaining momentum of growth, deepening value delivery, and exploring future opportunities.

Mshelbila stressed that NLNG will be better positioned to deliver consistent gas output, strengthen investor confidence, and enhance Nigeria's competitiveness in the global energy marketplace.

Ojulari, in his response reaffirmed NLNG's pivotal role in driving Nigeria's energy transition, economic stability, and industrial growth.

He described NLNG as "a beacon of governance, performance, transparency, and sustainability" in the country's dynamic energy sector.

He noted that the visit provided an opportunity to connect with the team, assess NLNG's operational progress, identify opportunities to drive continuous improvement, enhance plant availability, and boost revenue generation for the nation. He also highlighted plans for a dynamic Gas Master Plan and exploring opportunities for hydrogen collaborations with NLNG, in preparation for a net-zero future.

The permanent secretary, Dr Vitalis, emphasised NLNG's strategic importance as a lever for energy transition, and a pillar of economic stability.

He underscored the critical role of Train 7 in achieving Nigeria's export targets, and enhancing national resilience. Highlighting the need for strong asset integrity, he stated that ensuring zero emissions across the gas supply chain will be vital to NLNG's long-term success in the transition era.

He added that the company's exemplary asset management remains a source of national pride.

During the visit, Engr. Ojulari toured several key operational areas, including the main plant complex and the construction site for Train 7, a flagship expansion project set to increase NLNG's production capacity significantly.

He was received by Mshelbila alongside Nnamdi Anowi, general manager, Production; Sophia Horsfall, general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development; Aka Nwokedi, general counsel; Fatima Adanan, general manager, Finance; Ekeinde Ohiwerei, general manager, Corporate Services, and other members of the leadership team.

Ojulari was in the company of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emeka Vitalis; NNPCL's executive vice president, Gas, Power and New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye; NNPCL's company secretary and General Counsel, Adesua Dozie; NNPCL's chief gas power investment officer, Salihu Jamari, and other executives of the company, and the ministry.