Ethiopia: PM Abiy Expresses Profound Condolences On Passing Away of Legendary Ethiopian Artist Debebe Eshetu

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the passing away of the iconic Ethiopian artist Debebe Eshetu.

Debebe, who was one of the prominent figures in the history of Ethiopian art, has passed away today at the age of 83, after a long battle with illness.

Prime Minister Abiy said in his message of condolences that Debebe was one of the pioneers of modern Ethiopian theater and film.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of artist Debebe Eshetu, who left a great mark on the history of contemporary Ethiopian art," the premier said on social media post.

The role Debebe played through his artistic talent in helping Ethiopia successfully realize its journey of transformation will always remember, Abiy added.

Debebe was a seasoned and versatile artist, who has captivated numerous audiences through his participation in a range films and theatrical productions, including "Shaft in Africa" as well as several other local and foreign films.

He was also an author, translator, singer, journalist, and human rights advocate.