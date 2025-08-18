Ethiopia: Artist Debebe Will Always Be Remembered for His Profound Affection to His Country, Advancement of Art, Pres. Taye Says

17 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Debebe Eshetu will always be remembered for his profound affection for his country and its people, as well as for his contributions to the advancement of art and the promotion of knowledge, President Taye Atske Selassie remarked.

President Taye expressed his heartfelt sadness on the passing away of Ethiopia's iconic artist, Debebe Eshetu.

Debebe has passed away today at the age of 83, after a long battle with illness.

In a condolence message posted on social media, President Taye said, "I express my deep sorrow over the passing of our beloved artist Debebe Eshetu."

His profound affection for his country and its people, as well as his contributions to the advancement of art and the promotion of knowledge, will always be remembered, the president underlined.

President Taye also stated that Debebe was an exceptional individual who devoted his life to the pursuit of truth and wisdom, serving as a role model for the generation.

