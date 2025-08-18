Ethiopia: Artist Debebe Devotes His Life to Ethiopia, Art - DPM Temesgen

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has shared his condolences on the death of renowned artist Debebe Eshetu, describing him as one of Ethiopia's most beloved cultural icons.

In a tribute posted on social media, the Deputy Prime Minister praised Debebe's lifelong commitment to enriching Ethiopia's artistic heritage.

Temesgen stated, "Debebe's artistic legacy is a living testament to his devotion to our country. He was a strong man who never allowed death to separate him from his work."

Artist Debebe remained devoted to Ethiopia and the arts until his passing, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Finally, Temesgen extended his sympathies to Debebe's family, friends, fans, and the arts community, acknowledging the lasting impact of the artist's work on Ethiopian culture.