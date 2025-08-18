Ethiopian Water Technology Institute Expands National, Regional Capacity Building Programs

17 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Water Technology Institute (EWTI) said that it has been enhancing national and regional capacity in water technology.

Speaking to ENA, Tamene Hailu, Director General of the Institute, said that the institute has been providing effective, hands-on training in water technology to participants from more than fifteen African countries.

He underscored the institute's growing role in improving Ethiopia's water access through practical and affordable solutions.

EWTI has been implementing low-cost technologies that enable communities to extract and sustainably utilize groundwater. Last Ethiopian fiscal year, the institute introduced these technologies across various regions, making groundwater more accessible to local populations.

Tamene stressed that the institute's priority is equipping water technology experts with practical skills to solve local challenges.

He recalled that water losses caused by minor technical faults had long plagued many areas. Thanks to EWTI's training programs, experts are now able to effectively address these issues, helping to reduce shortages and improve community water supply.

Beyond its national impact, the institute also conducts capacity-building programs for international participants. Countries such as Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and other East and West African nations have sent representatives for specialized training, particularly in groundwater drilling.

According to Tamene, the demand for EWTI's programs continues to rise, reflecting their effectiveness and acceptance across the continent. He affirmed the institute's ambition to become a continental center of excellence in water technology.

Trainees commended the practical nature of the courses, noting that the skills gained would help them expand water access and better respond to water scarcity challenges in their respective regions.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.