Ethiopian Water Technology Institute Expands National, Regional Capacity Building Programs

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Water Technology Institute (EWTI) said that it has been enhancing national and regional capacity in water technology.

Speaking to ENA, Tamene Hailu, Director General of the Institute, said that the institute has been providing effective, hands-on training in water technology to participants from more than fifteen African countries.

He underscored the institute's growing role in improving Ethiopia's water access through practical and affordable solutions.

EWTI has been implementing low-cost technologies that enable communities to extract and sustainably utilize groundwater. Last Ethiopian fiscal year, the institute introduced these technologies across various regions, making groundwater more accessible to local populations.

Tamene stressed that the institute's priority is equipping water technology experts with practical skills to solve local challenges.

He recalled that water losses caused by minor technical faults had long plagued many areas. Thanks to EWTI's training programs, experts are now able to effectively address these issues, helping to reduce shortages and improve community water supply.

Beyond its national impact, the institute also conducts capacity-building programs for international participants. Countries such as Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and other East and West African nations have sent representatives for specialized training, particularly in groundwater drilling.

According to Tamene, the demand for EWTI's programs continues to rise, reflecting their effectiveness and acceptance across the continent. He affirmed the institute's ambition to become a continental center of excellence in water technology.

Trainees commended the practical nature of the courses, noting that the skills gained would help them expand water access and better respond to water scarcity challenges in their respective regions.