Namibia: Suspect Steals Copper Worth Over N$650 000 From Namwater At Walvis Bay

An unknown suspect allegedly stole material worth N$664 440 from Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) boreholes at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, on Friday.

"It is alleged that the suspect cut 10 transformers from NamWater's boreholes and stole the copper wires/metals that were inside," police report.

Copper theft has been an ongoing issue for NamWater at the coast, costing the company millions annually and contributing to water supply shortages, particularly at Walvis Bay.

Police have not yet made any arrest or recovery, with the investigation continuing.