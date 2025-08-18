Africa: Kenya's Defence Chief Criticizes AU Troop Reduction in Somalia, Warns of Security Risks

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya's Defence Forces Commander, General Charles Kahariri, has condemned the decision to reduce the number of troops in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUMIS, formerly AUSSOM), describing it as a setback that undermines hard-won gains against Al-Shabaab militants.

Speaking after a meeting with General Michael Langley, head of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Kahariri warned that the withdrawal of forces created a security vacuum that Al-Shabaab has exploited to regroup and intensify attacks.

"Several countries, including Kenya, entered Somalia under interim agreements to fill this gap, but this is not a sustainable solution without ongoing international support," Kahariri said.

He urged the international community to renew and enhance its commitment to Somalia's peace process, cautioning that without continued backing, years of progress in security and political stability could unravel.

The troop cut is part of a phased transition plan in Somalia, with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) replacing AUSSOM and reducing force levels from 22,000 to 11,000 soldiers.

General Langley praised Kenya's pivotal role in regional peacekeeping efforts, acknowledging the country's forces as key contributors to stability in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

He emphasized that U.S.-Somalia cooperation remains vital in combating both Al-Shabaab and ISIS-affiliated groups.

General Langley also handed over command of AFRICOM to General Anderson, who identified stabilizing Somalia as a top priority for his tenure.