Somalia: Ex-President Warns of Political, Security Crisis Amid Election Disputes in Somalia

17 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has expressed deep concern over the country's worsening political situation, warning that ongoing electoral disputes could plunge Somalia into renewed instability.

In a press conference on Saturday, Sharif criticized the current Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) for initiating what he described as a "unilateral and non-inclusive" electoral process.

He accused the government of bypassing consensus-building and opting for "dangerous and illegitimate" methods to push forward with elections.

"The government is pursuing a one-sided path, attempting to hold elections under the barrel of a gun," said Sharif, referencing reports of forced voter registration and politically motivated intimidation. "This approach risks throwing the country into a deeper political crisis and undermining national security."

The former president warned that the lack of political agreement surrounding the election model could trigger chaos across the country, undoing fragile gains made in recent years.

Sharif also noted that the current government's term is set to expire in less than eight months -- by May 15, 2025 -- urging Somali leaders to engage in urgent dialogue to prevent further deterioration.

He called for an inclusive national consultation to agree on a legitimate electoral roadmap, stressing that political stability and public trust in governance are at stake.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.