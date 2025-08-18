Somalia: Ex-President Warns of Political, Security Crisis Amid Election Disputes in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has expressed deep concern over the country's worsening political situation, warning that ongoing electoral disputes could plunge Somalia into renewed instability.

In a press conference on Saturday, Sharif criticized the current Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) for initiating what he described as a "unilateral and non-inclusive" electoral process.

He accused the government of bypassing consensus-building and opting for "dangerous and illegitimate" methods to push forward with elections.

"The government is pursuing a one-sided path, attempting to hold elections under the barrel of a gun," said Sharif, referencing reports of forced voter registration and politically motivated intimidation. "This approach risks throwing the country into a deeper political crisis and undermining national security."

The former president warned that the lack of political agreement surrounding the election model could trigger chaos across the country, undoing fragile gains made in recent years.

Sharif also noted that the current government's term is set to expire in less than eight months -- by May 15, 2025 -- urging Somali leaders to engage in urgent dialogue to prevent further deterioration.

He called for an inclusive national consultation to agree on a legitimate electoral roadmap, stressing that political stability and public trust in governance are at stake.