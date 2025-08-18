Somalia's New North-East State Parliament Announced - 83 MPs Appointed in Historic Power Shift

Las Anod, Somalia - In a major political development reshaping Somalia's federal landscape, authorities in the newly declared North-East State have released the official list of parliamentarians who will form the region's first legislative body.

The list, unveiled this morning in Las Anod by the Committee for Verification and Endorsement of the House of Representatives, confirms 83 members of parliament (MPs) distributed among the clans that make up the new administration. Out of the 83, four are women, while the remaining 79 are men -- a ratio that highlights Somalia's enduring gender gap in political representation despite ongoing advocacy for inclusivity.

37 MPs hail from Sanaag region

30 MPs are drawn from Sool region

16 MPs represent Togdheer region

These allocations reflect the clan-based power-sharing model that underpins Somali politics, with each community vying for proportional influence in the fledgling federal unit.

The MPs' first official duty will be to elect an interim leadership team, pending the more consequential vote to choose the Speaker of Parliament in the coming weeks.

The creation of the North-East State of Somalia is more than a routine administrative shift; it is the political culmination of two years of armed conflict and grassroots mobilization in Las Anod and surrounding regions.

The state was born out of a bloody confrontation that began in late 2022, when public protests against a spate of assassinations targeting prominent local figures spiraled into full-scale war. By February 2023, the clashes pitted Somaliland security forces against the newly organized SSC-Khaatumo militias, who rallied under the banner of self-determination for the Dhulbahante community.

What began as demonstrations against insecurity became a liberation struggle that ultimately expelled Somaliland forces from Las Anod, solidifying SSC-Khaatumo's control. The movement then transitioned into state-building, laying the foundation for today's parliamentary announcement.

The new state aims to formalize its status as a federal member state within Somalia, directly engaging with Mogadishu. This not only strengthens Somalia's federal system but also challenges the rival territorial claims of Somaliland (which considers Sool, Sanaag, and parts of Togdheer as part of its self-declared republic) and Puntland (which has historical ties and influence in the region).

For Mogadishu, the establishment of North-East State offers a new federal partner but also raises delicate questions about recognition, resource-sharing, and security cooperation in a contested region.

The announcement of the MPs has been met with jubilation online, with social media platforms flooded by congratulatory messages, celebratory videos, and clan-based solidarity posts. Many residents of Las Anod view the moment as a hard-won victory that symbolizes both political emancipation and a step toward self-governance after decades of marginalization.

In the coming days, the newly formed parliament will move forward with internal procedures, including the election of an interim leadership. The upcoming general elections, expected to take place in Las Anod, are set to be fiercely contested, with incumbent president Abdulqadir Firdhiye among the candidates.

Firdhiye, a central figure in the SSC-Khaatumo struggle, is seeking to consolidate his wartime legitimacy into a constitutional mandate. His rivals are yet to formally declare their bids, but political insiders predict a competitive race.

The road to today's announcement was paved by:

Protests in late 2022 in Las Anod against political assassinations

Escalation into armed conflict in February 2023

Formation of SSC-Khaatumo forces to drive out Somaliland troops

Consolidation of control over Sool, Sanaag, and parts of Togdheer

Formal declaration of North-East State in mid-2025

Appointment of 83 MPs on August 17, 2025

The unveiling of the 83-member parliament marks a historic turning point for the people of Sool, Sanaag, and Togdheer, signaling the transformation of a resistance movement into a functioning state structure.

Yet, challenges remain: balancing clan interests, securing recognition from Somalia's federal government, and navigating the geopolitical tug-of-war with Somaliland and Puntland.

For now, however, Las Anod is celebrating -- and the people of North-East Somalia are preparing to chart their future through the ballot box, rather than the battlefield.