Malawi: Vote-Buying Bombshell - Chitipa South Shadow MP Chancy Munthali Faces Ban Over Cash Handouts

A storm is brewing in Chitipa South as shadow Member of Parliament Chancy Munthali stands accused of turning his campaign into a cash-for-votes racket.

Community sources have blown the whistle, alleging that Munthali has been openly distributing money and handouts in exchange for political support--a practice outlawed under Malawi's electoral laws.

Insiders have confirmed that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), working alongside law enforcement, has launched a probe into the scandal. Should the allegations be substantiated, Munthali risks being immediately struck off the ballot, effectively killing his parliamentary ambitions before polling day.

"This is a serious breach of the law. Section 41 of the Political Parties Act (2018) clearly prohibits the use of money, gifts, or any other inducement to influence voters," said a legal analyst. "If evidence holds, Munthali could not only be disqualified but also face criminal prosecution."

Villagers in Chitipa South say the shadow MP's tactics have sparked anger and distrust, with some accusing him of attempting to "buy loyalty" instead of offering real solutions to the constituency's challenges.

According to electoral experts, the case could test MEC's willingness to crack down on electoral corruption, a cancer that has long haunted Malawian politics.

If found guilty, Munthali could face:

Immediate disqualification as a candidate under the Electoral Laws Consolidation Act.

Fines or custodial sentences for bribery and undue influence.

A possible political ban that could end his ambitions entirely.

This scandal comes as Malawians grow increasingly frustrated with politicians who treat elections as a marketplace of handouts rather than a contest of ideas.

For Chancy Munthali, the verdict of the investigation will determine whether he survives as a political contender--or becomes yet another cautionary tale of greed and recklessness in Malawi's democracy.

Efforts to speak to Munthali proved futile as his phone went unanswered.