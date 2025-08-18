Rwanda Partners With Global Players to Drive Space Economy

The government is increasingly positioning itself as a hub for satellite development in Africa, with government policies and global partnerships working together to build a world-class space ecosystem.

This ambition was highlighted during The New Times X Spaces session held on August 14, under the theme "Space for Impact: Rwanda's Space Ecosystem and the Continental Space Economy."

Gaspard Twagirayezu, CEO of the Rwanda Space Agency (RSA), said the country's newly approved national space policy provides a clear roadmap for the next three to five years.

ALSO READ: The untapped potential in Rwanda's space economy

"The main goal of that policy is to ensure we build a resilient, world-class space ecosystem in Rwanda. Over the next three to five years, we will focus on building foundational infrastructure, empowering the private sector, developing a skilled workforce, and fostering strategic partnerships," he said.

He pointed out that Rwanda has already invested in data infrastructure and a ground station-as-a-service that is supporting international partners, as well as facilities for monitoring greenhouse gases.

Beyond infrastructure, Twagirayezu stressed that the private sector is "the engine of our space economy."

"We will continue to ensure that we have a supportive regulatory framework, a secure environment that attracts investment, and incentives that encourage private participation," he added.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's progress on space projects

Rwanda Space Agency is also promoting STEM education, working with the University of Rwanda to develop an aerospace engineering program that will train the next generation of professionals to drive the country's space ambitions.

As Rwanda prepares to host the Global Space Conference on Climate Change (GLOC) in 2026, Twagirayezu said partnerships like TRL Space demonstrate how private sector involvement is accelerating this vision.

"We cannot build this alone. Space is, by nature, a global endeavor," he said.

For Petr Kapoun, CEO of TRL Space, Rwanda's long-term vision was the reason his European company chose the country as its base for satellite development.

TRL Space, a Czech private company, is establishing a complete local space ecosystem in Rwanda--covering satellite manufacturing, integration, deployment, operation, and service provision for the wider African market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: TRL space systems builds satellite for agriculture, environment monitoring

"The reason we chose Rwanda was that we saw the same vision shared by the government and the Rwanda Space Agency--that you can build a complete ecosystem here. Not just manufacturing satellites, but operating full missions," Kapoun said.

He noted that Rwanda offers the right environment for international companies to contribute to a broader African space market.

"From the very first time we came, it was clear that we could contribute--and I believe we are--to RSA's vision. Together, we can really make Rwanda the space center of Africa," he added.

Kapoun also emphasized that satellite technology has practical, everyday benefits.

ALSO READ: Govt pushes space ambitions with new satellite hub

"Satellites provide navigation, communication, and security. They support agriculture, disaster monitoring, urban planning, and transportation," he explained.

"Governments and the private sector are not investing in satellites because they are futuristic. We are doing it because they improve life on Earth--both economically and from a security perspective."