Somalia: NISA Chief in Gedo Orders Troops to Protect Civilians Amid Rising Tensions

17 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gedo, Somalia — The head of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in the Gedo region, Abdirashid Janan, has issued strict orders to local security forces, urging them to uphold discipline and ensure the safety of civilians, amid a worsening standoff between the federal government and the Jubbaland regional administration.

In a directive released on Sunday, Janan instructed military units stationed across the volatile region to refrain from engaging in any actions that could lead to insecurity.

He specifically warned against indiscriminate firing on civilians, emphasizing that protecting civilian lives remains a constitutional obligation for all government forces.

"Troops must maintain professional conduct and avoid any behavior that could threaten public safety," Janan said, in comments aimed at reinforcing federal control in the area.

In a separate message, the regional intelligence chief called on Jubbaland forces operating in Gedo and Lower Jubba to peacefully surrender to his command, in what security experts see as a renewed push by Mogadishu to assert dominance over restive southern regions.

The call comes as political and security tensions remain high in Gedo, where a longstanding dispute between the federal government and Jubbaland continues to destabilize the region.

Efforts to reach a political resolution have so far stalled, with both sides entrenching their positions.

Janan's current security initiative is part of broader federal efforts to reestablish authority and stabilize Gedo, a region considered strategically vital to the country's security and governance framework.

No official response has yet been issued by Jubbaland authorities regarding Janan's demands.

