Africa: Somalia's Journalist Leader Pays Courtesy Visit to the New Head of Mission of the African Union (AU)

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has welcomed Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the newly appointed Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Today, Ambassador Diene received Omar Faruk Osman, the Secretary General of NUSOJ, at the AU Mission headquarters in Mogadishu as the journalists' leader paid a courtesy visit. The meeting addressed the state of media freedom in Somalia, the challenges facing journalists, the deadly attacks they continue to endure and opportunities for strengthened cooperation between NUSOJ and the African Union.

Speaking after the meeting, Osman said the union remains committed to continuing its work with the AU in defending media freedom and supporting Somali journalists, particularly in protecting their safety and security. "The sacrifices of Somali journalists must never be forgotten and we see the AU's leadership as vital for supporting peace, stability, human rights and democracy in our country," he said.

He added: "For us, the African Union is not simply a peacekeeping mission but a continental institution with a strong mandate to promote human rights, advance democratic governance and drive people-centred development across Africa. This has always been central to our engagement with the AU, through its mission in Somalia and its human rights and civil society engagement organs.

NUSOJ praised Ambassador Diene's timely appointment, noting that his much-needed leadership comes at a crucial moment for Somalia's peace and governance, as the country seeks to fully transition to democracy without further delay.

Over the years, NUSOJ has closely cooperated with the African Union Mission in Somalia in protecting the safety and security of journalists. This collaboration included AU support in developing Somalia's first National Action Plan on the Safety and Protection of Journalists, aligned with the UN Action Plan on the Safety of Journalists, a global blueprint.

NUSOJ also maintains active engagement with AU institutions such as the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) and the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), the AU's primary civil society body, where the union continues to play a meaningful role.