Uganda: Sembabule Voters Threaten to Defect to NUP Over Disputed NRM Primaries

17 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Voters in Lugusuulu sub-county, Sembabule District, have threatened to abandon the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and join the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) over alleged election malpractice in the recent party primaries.

The disgruntled voters accuse the NRM district electoral committee of declaring the "wrong candidate" as winner for the sub-county chairperson flag bearer seat, a decision they insist does not reflect the actual votes cast.

The primaries, held last Thursday, were meant to elect flag bearers for various village and sub-county leadership positions ahead of the 2026 general elections.

In Lugusuulu, Benon Burora was declared winner with 3,013 votes, defeating his rival Paul Abaho, who polled 2,907.

However, several voters rejected the outcome, claiming Burora was unfairly declared winner despite Abaho's strong performance at many polling stations.

At Lwekisujju polling station in Kaliyala parish, for example, Abaho reportedly garnered 203 votes compared to Burora's 8.

Yet, when the results were tallied, Burora was allegedly credited with more than 600 votes from the same station -- a discrepancy that infuriated voters.

"We are tired of these fraudulent elections. If the NRM leadership fails to organise a re-run, we shall leave the party and join NUP," vowed Godfrey Ssempijja, a resident of Lwekisujju village.

The angry voters accuse some senior NRM leaders and the party registrar in the sub-county, Isaac Mbasiize, of masterminding the alleged vote rigging.

Paul Abaho, who insists the election was stolen from him, said he raised an alarm to the district electoral officials but his complaints were dismissed.

"They robbed me in broad daylight. I wrote my petition and rushed to the officials to protest, but instead of addressing the matter, they threw me out," Abaho said.

But Burora, the declared winner, dismissed the allegations, saying he won the primaries fairly.

"This time God stood with me. I have been cheated for many years, but at last the people gave me victory. Those who claim I rigged are simply sore losers," Burora said.

Efforts to reach the NRM electoral commission officials in Sembabule, including Deborah Alayo and Ambassador James Kinobe, were futile as their phones went unanswered.

The Lugusuulu dispute adds to the growing wave of discontent within the NRM primaries across several districts, sparking fears that unresolved wrangles could push voters into the hands of the opposition as the 2026 elections draw closer.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.