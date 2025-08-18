Uganda: Patients, Staff Decry Foul Stench From Dilapidated Lyantonde Hospital Mortuary

Patients and health workers at Lyantonde General Hospital have expressed outrage over the appalling state of the hospital's mortuary, saying it is unfit for use and tarnishes the image of a major health facility.

Hospital Administrator Muhammed Moses Mwesigwa said the mortuary has been in a dilapidated condition for years, yet repeated pleas to the Ministry of Health for reconstruction have gone unanswered.

"The mortuary is too small and in a very bad state. When you pass by, the stench alone is unbearable. It sits right in the middle of patient wards, and this is psychologically disturbing to both patients and staff," Mwesigwa said.

He added that the mortuary is not only inadequate for Lyantonde District but also serves neighbouring Ssembabule and Lwengo, making the situation worse.

Patients interviewed at the hospital said the crisis goes beyond the mortuary. They complained of drug shortages and poor service delivery, often being forced to buy medicines from private pharmacies when hospital supplies run out.

Yudaya Nakanjako, the head of the hospital pharmacy, admitted that government allocations are too low to match patient demand.

"The drugs we receive are not enough for the patient numbers we handle. Some categories of medicines get used up within days," she said.

Mwesigwa, however, thanked the Ministry of Health for supplying modern medical equipment that has improved accountability and reduced drug theft in public hospitals.

Still, he insisted that the mortuary crisis must be urgently addressed.

"The equipment is helping us improve efficiency, but the issue of the mortuary is a disgrace to our hospital. Patients complain, and staff are demoralised. Government must step in and rebuild it," he said.

District leaders and residents have now called on government to prioritise construction of a modern mortuary at Lyantonde General Hospital, saying it is unacceptable for a facility serving three districts to operate under such conditions.