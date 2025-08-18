Rwanda, Qatar Ink Deal to Boost Local Drug Production, Access

Rwanda Medical Supply Limited has signed a long-term agreement with Philex Pharmaceuticals, to expand access to essential medicines in Rwanda, including oncology and cardiology treatments.

The agreement was signed on August 17 in Doha and the country was represented Rwanda's Ambassador to Qatar, Igor Marara.

The Rwandan Embassy in Qatar shared the update on its official X account, describing the partnership as a step to strengthen healthcare cooperation between Rwanda and Qatar.

Philex Pharmaceuticals also signed a joint venture and technology transfer agreement with Labophar Ltd, a Rwandan pharmaceutical company, to localize the production of Philex's solid dosage forms in Rwanda.

The joint venture was signed by Pascal Gatete, CEO of Labophar, and Waseem Hamad, CEO and Partner at Philex.