Rwanda, Qatar Ink Deal to Boost Local Drug Production, Access

17 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

Rwanda Medical Supply Limited has signed a long-term agreement with Philex Pharmaceuticals, to expand access to essential medicines in Rwanda, including oncology and cardiology treatments.

ALSO READ: Rwanda receives medical equipment from Qatar to fight COVID-19

The agreement was signed on August 17 in Doha and the country was represented Rwanda's Ambassador to Qatar, Igor Marara.

Today, @RwandaSupply signed an LTR agreement with @PhilexPharma to expand access to essential medicines in #Rwanda, including oncology & cardiology treatments. Attended by Amb. Igor Marara, this partnership strengthens healthcare cooperation between #Rwanda & #Qatar. pic.twitter.com/Eg9LPd7J3h-- Rwanda Embassy in Qatar (@RwandainQatar) August 17, 2025

The Rwandan Embassy in Qatar shared the update on its official X account, describing the partnership as a step to strengthen healthcare cooperation between Rwanda and Qatar.

ALSO READ: RwandAir, Qatar Airways sign new partnership

Philex Pharmaceuticals also signed a joint venture and technology transfer agreement with Labophar Ltd, a Rwandan pharmaceutical company, to localize the production of Philex's solid dosage forms in Rwanda.

The joint venture was signed by Pascal Gatete, CEO of Labophar, and Waseem Hamad, CEO and Partner at Philex.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.