Tunisia: More Than 804,800 Tunisians Have Obtained a Loan From Microfinance Institutions

Tunis, August 17 — Indicators and available data confirm that the microfinance sector in Tunisia has gained significant ground among a large segment of Tunisians, given the difficulty of accessing bank loans, especially consumer loans. Evidence of this is that more than 804,000 Tunisians have obtained a loan from these institutions.

In the first three months of this year, microfinance institutions granted 113,583 loans. Resorting to this type of financing has become a compensatory mechanism to access credit, which has given microfinance institutions in the country a broader space to position themselves in the national financial landscape.

Financial analyst Bassam Ennaifer stated in this regard that, in light of the noticeable decline in non-professional bank loans in Tunisia, "attention must be paid to the growing demand for microfinance, which now provides financing for a significant share of Tunisians."

He explained that during the first quarter of 2025, the outstanding loan portfolio of microfinance increased by 33.7 million dinars, noting that part of the decline in bank loans has been absorbed by the microfinance sector, even though its interest rates are high.

However, it is easier to obtain and comes without the administrative complications of bank financing.

The analyst revealed that more than 804,800 Tunisians have obtained loans from microfinance institutions, with a total loan portfolio in the sector valued at 2,596 million dinars.

He continued his analysis by noting that the value of loans granted by microfinance institutions during the first quarter of this year reached 564.9 million dinars, compared to 511.7 million dinars in the first quarter of 2024.

This reflects Tunisians' increasing demand for financing, as banks remain reluctant to grant loans, particularly consumer loans, he pointed out.

The average loan obtained from microfinance institutions reached 4,974 dinars at the end of March 2025, compared to 4,646 dinars in the same period of the previous year, which, according to the analyst, shows Tunisians' growing financial needs.

Emphasising the role of microfinance as an important mechanism for Tunisians to access credit, Ennaifer indicated that around 110,000 individuals obtained a loan during the first quarter of 2025.

He revealed that about 13.3% of these individuals received microfinance for the first time, highlighting the extent to which Tunisians are turning to microfinance institutions.

The analyst stressed that the significant decline in non-professional bank loans in Tunisia, particularly consumer loans, has largely been absorbed by microfinance institutions, thanks to the easier access they provide.

He concluded by saying that the growth of consumption in Tunisia is mainly driven by the role of microfinance institutions rather than the banking sector.