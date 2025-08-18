South Africa: Former Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula's Corruption Case Resumes - South African News Briefs - August 18, 2025

Corruption Case Against Former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Resumes

The corruption case of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resumes in the High Court in Pretoria, reports SABC News. The court is expected to receive a progress report on the case, which has seen significant delays. Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 corruption charges and one charge of money laundering, linked to allegations that she accepted R4.5 million in bribes while serving as Defence Minister. The case centres on tenders allegedly awarded in exchange for cash from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

State to Detail Motive in Lusikisiki Mass Murder Case

The Lusikisiki mass murder trial enters its fourth week, with the State expected to focus on the motive behind the killings, reports EWN. Six men are accused of executing 18 people in Ngobozana Village in the Eastern Cape nearly a year ago. Over the past weeks, the Mthatha High Court has heard testimonies from survivors, investigators, and experts. Two survivors described how they escaped death by hiding as gunfire erupted, while investigators detailed the horrific crime scene with bodies piled together. A forensic and ballistic expert positively linked the firearms found in possession of some of the accused with those used in the assassination of the Ngobozana victims.

Three Greyhound Buses Destroyed in Boksburg Depot Fire

Three Greyhound buses and a trailer were destroyed in a fire at the company's depot in Jet Park, Boksburg, reports SABC News. The Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) Spokesperson, Eric Maloka, said that firefighters managed to contain the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.

Police to Boost Presence After Triple Murder in Muizenberg

Police in Muizenberg are expected to step up their presence following a violent attack that left three people dead, reports EWN. The bodies of a man and two women, aged between 29 and 32, were found with gunshot wounds at Mike's Place in Seawinds around 23:30. A fourth victim managed to escape despite being wounded. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large, while police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the motive for the attack is still unclear.

