Angolan Writer Nituecheni Africano Among the Top 5 Most Promising Writers in Africa

Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano has achieved a historic milestone by being ranked among the Top 5 Most Promising Writers in Africa, according to the list released by the official magazine of the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025.

Nituecheni Africano gained international recognition after winning the Sankofa Book Awards Kenya 2025 with the novel The Inmate: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice, a work widely praised by critics and highlighted in prestigious media outlets. The book powerfully addresses themes such as social injustice, human resilience, and African identity.

"Nituecheni Africano represents not only Angola, but the full potential of contemporary African literature," said Dr. Amina K. Wanjiru, Chief Curator of the Sankofa Book Awards.

Prof. Thabo M. Luthuli, Co-Curator, added: "His work and journey confirm the transformative power of African literature on the world stage."

Top 5 — Most Promising Writers in Africa 2025

Alongside Nituecheni Africano, other major figures of the African literary scene make up this year's Top 5:

Nituecheni Africano — Angola — The Inmate: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice — Winner, Sankofa Book Awards, Kenya 2025

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr — Senegal — La plus secrète mémoire des hommes — Winner, Prix Goncourt 2021

NoViolet Bulawayo — Zimbabwe — We Need New Names, Glory — Two-time Booker Prize Finalist

Namwali Serpell — Zambia — The Old Drift — Winner, Windham–Campbell Prize

Chigozie Obioma — Nigeria — The Fishermen, An Orchestra of Minorities — Two-time Booker Prize Finalist

The full list of the 97 Most Promising Young African Writers of 2025 includes authors from 27 African countries, aged between 25 and 45, celebrating the literary diversity of the continent and projecting their voices onto the global stage.

The gala ceremony honoring the selected writers will take place on September 26, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, bringing together leading figures of African and international literature.

Full list available at: www.sankofabookawardskenya.com