Somalia: Somali President Heads to Dhuusamareeb With Four-Point Agenda

18 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Dhuusamareeb, -- Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is preparing for a high-profile visit to Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug state, in what officials describe as a mission centered on security, politics, and development.

The president is expected to arrive on Monday or Tuesday, pending scheduling, with local authorities making extensive preparations for the visit. His trip comes amid renewed momentum to revive stalled offensives against Al Shabaab in central Somalia.

According to officials, President Hassan's agenda in Galmudug focuses on:

  • Boosting anti-Al Shabaab operations by rallying local communities to support federal and state security forces.
  • Overseeing electoral preparations, with a particular focus on Galmudug's parliamentary institutions.
  • Inaugurating new infrastructure, including the Galmudug Parliament building and development projects such as roads and airport upgrades.
  • Holding consultations with state leaders, military commanders, elders, and community representatives.

While it remains unclear if Hassan Sheikh will visit frontline areas, his program includes a stop at the 21st Division headquarters of the Somali National Army in Dhuusamareeb.

The trip follows Al Shabaab's recent seizure of Mahaas, a strategic town in Hiiraan region that connects Hirshabelle and Galmudug, raising alarm over militant resurgence in areas previously cleared by government and allied forces.

Hassan Sheikh previously based himself in Dhuusamareeb in 2023 during an earlier phase of the counterinsurgency campaign, underscoring the city's importance as a forward hub for operations in central Somalia.

Officials say the president hopes to reinvigorate the "people's war" against Al Shabaab, emphasizing community-military cooperation as the key to sustaining territorial gains.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.