Somalia: Somali President Heads to Dhuusamareeb With Four-Point Agenda

Dhuusamareeb, -- Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is preparing for a high-profile visit to Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug state, in what officials describe as a mission centered on security, politics, and development.

The president is expected to arrive on Monday or Tuesday, pending scheduling, with local authorities making extensive preparations for the visit. His trip comes amid renewed momentum to revive stalled offensives against Al Shabaab in central Somalia.

According to officials, President Hassan's agenda in Galmudug focuses on:

Boosting anti-Al Shabaab operations by rallying local communities to support federal and state security forces.

Overseeing electoral preparations, with a particular focus on Galmudug's parliamentary institutions.

Inaugurating new infrastructure, including the Galmudug Parliament building and development projects such as roads and airport upgrades.

Holding consultations with state leaders, military commanders, elders, and community representatives.

While it remains unclear if Hassan Sheikh will visit frontline areas, his program includes a stop at the 21st Division headquarters of the Somali National Army in Dhuusamareeb.

The trip follows Al Shabaab's recent seizure of Mahaas, a strategic town in Hiiraan region that connects Hirshabelle and Galmudug, raising alarm over militant resurgence in areas previously cleared by government and allied forces.

Hassan Sheikh previously based himself in Dhuusamareeb in 2023 during an earlier phase of the counterinsurgency campaign, underscoring the city's importance as a forward hub for operations in central Somalia.

Officials say the president hopes to reinvigorate the "people's war" against Al Shabaab, emphasizing community-military cooperation as the key to sustaining territorial gains.