Somalia: Jubaland Warns Against Somali Government's Military Movements in Garbaharey

Garbaharey, Somalia — Jubaland authorities have issued a stern warning to the federal government of Somalia over what they describe as unauthorized military movements in Garbaharey, the capital of Gedo region, claiming such actions threaten regional stability and risk sparking renewed conflict.

Speaking to BBC Somali Service, Jubaland's First Vice President, Mahmoud Sayid Adan, condemned the deployment of federal troops and political operatives in Garbaharey, accusing the central government of attempting to impose a rival administration in the region.

"These military movements by the federal government are provocative and unlawful. They are aimed at dismantling Jubaland's legitimate authority in Garbaharey and creating tension on the ground," Adan said.

He warned that Jubaland will hold the federal government fully accountable for any unrest or escalation that may arise from what he described as "destabilizing interference."

The tensions come amid a prolonged political standoff between Mogadishu and Kismayo, with the Gedo region at the heart of the dispute. Garbaharey, in particular, has been a focal point of contention, with both sides asserting administrative control.

While the federal government insists its actions in the region are part of efforts to enhance governance and representation, Jubaland accuses Mogadishu of undermining the federal system enshrined in the provisional constitution.

Observers fear the latest developments could derail fragile cooperation between the central government and federal member states, particularly ahead of planned national reconciliation talks.