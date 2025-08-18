Zimbabwe: Ex-Mines Minister Chidhakwa Seeks Zanu-PF Readmission

18 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa has expressed his wish to be readmitted into the ruling Zanu PF party following his expulsion in 2017.

Chidhakwa, once Zvimba South Member of Parliament and a member of the party's Central Committee, was an influential figure who lost power alongside former president Robert Mugabe.

The news of Chidhakwa's bid for a comeback was announced during a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at Public Service Training Centre in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

During the PCC indaba, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka read Chidhakwa's communication, which was unanimously supported by delegates.

Zanu PF Sanyati District Chairman Langton Mabhanga said the party is a people's party, which embraces the stance of welcoming those who would have strayed.

"We need to welcome the Comrade back into the party. Our party led by His Excellency is considering re-admissions of those who would have strayed back into the party," said Mabhanga.

Mliswa said with the PCC having recommended Chidhakwa's readmission, her office will forward a formal request to Zanu PF Headquarters for consideration.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi castigated party activists abusing social media, warning perpetrators that cyber laws would soon be unleashed on them.

"We need discipline amongst you party members, let's use our social media platforms responsibly. To those who will continue misusing the platforms, the law will not hesitate to take its course," said Ziyambi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.