Zimbabwe: Ex-Mines Minister Chidhakwa Seeks Zanu-PF Readmission

FORMER Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa has expressed his wish to be readmitted into the ruling Zanu PF party following his expulsion in 2017.

Chidhakwa, once Zvimba South Member of Parliament and a member of the party's Central Committee, was an influential figure who lost power alongside former president Robert Mugabe.

The news of Chidhakwa's bid for a comeback was announced during a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at Public Service Training Centre in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

During the PCC indaba, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka read Chidhakwa's communication, which was unanimously supported by delegates.

Zanu PF Sanyati District Chairman Langton Mabhanga said the party is a people's party, which embraces the stance of welcoming those who would have strayed.

"We need to welcome the Comrade back into the party. Our party led by His Excellency is considering re-admissions of those who would have strayed back into the party," said Mabhanga.

Mliswa said with the PCC having recommended Chidhakwa's readmission, her office will forward a formal request to Zanu PF Headquarters for consideration.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi castigated party activists abusing social media, warning perpetrators that cyber laws would soon be unleashed on them.

"We need discipline amongst you party members, let's use our social media platforms responsibly. To those who will continue misusing the platforms, the law will not hesitate to take its course," said Ziyambi.