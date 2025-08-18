Zimbabwe: Horror Crash Claims Four Along Chinhoyi-Harare Highway

Four people, including an infant, died on the spot on Sunday evening after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a horrific crash with a haulage truck a few kilometres outside Chinhoyi.

The accident occurred around the Bhutsu area, along the Chinhoyi-Harare highway, after a private car trying to overtake collided head-on with a haulage truck.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that the fatal crash claimed the life of a male adult, a young mother and her infant daughter and their maid, who were travelling from Chinhoyi to Banket.

The driver of the light motor vehicle only identified as Danny was reportedly chauffeuring his friend's wife, child and maid after being requested by his friend to drive them from Banket to Chinhoyi and back.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, could not be reached for finer details.