Malawi: 'Wathu NDI Chakwera Yemweyu!' - Chithyola Rallies Kasungu to Back President Chakwera for More Development

18 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Kasungu South came alive as Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda fired up a mammoth crowd at Mkhota Community Ground, urging them to rally behind President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his running mate Vitumbiko Mumba in the September 16 elections.

Chithyola, who spoke with fiery conviction, told the cheering supporters that President Chakwera has already proven he is the right leader to deliver meaningful development.

"Don't be misled. Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is the only leader with real answers for this country. The development projects already on the ground speak for themselves," declared Chithyola, drawing loud chants of "Wathu ndi Chakwera yemweyu!"

On the pressing issue of hunger, the Finance Minister assured the people that no Malawian will be left behind under Chakwera's leadership.

"This government will not allow anyone to die of hunger. President Chakwera has directed my ministry to mobilize resources so that relief maize is made available through Dodma and other partners," Chithyola said.

He further announced that government has already set aside funding for the Santhe-Mkhota-Kapiri road project, which is expected to kick off soon--promising better connectivity and economic growth for the area.

The rally also drew support from Lawrence Chaziya, the newly declared MP for Lilongwe Chilobwe, who rallied the crowd, saying: "Chakwera is the key to Malawi's progress. If we want development to continue, we must give him another mandate."

Attempts by detractors to disrupt the rally fell flat, as thousands remained glued to the event until the very end, showing firm loyalty to both Chithyola and President Chakwera.

