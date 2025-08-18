Sudan: Jabir Stresses Implementation of Decision to Withdraw Combat Forces From Khartoum

Khartoum, August 17, 2025 (SUNA) -Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, chaired a meeting of the security committee affiliated with the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Defense and Interior, members of the Khartoum State's Security Committee, and relevant institutions.

TSC Member emphasized the need to implement the decision to withdraw combat forces from Khartoum State, allowing police forces to assume the task of securing and maintaining security.

His Excellency affirmed that the committee is proceeding with its security tasks related to deploying check points and securing crossings, in addition to controlling foreign presence, deporting law violators, and eliminating informal housing in Khartoum State. He indicated that the capital is currently witnessing remarkable progress in eliminating military phenomena and security breaches.

For his part, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Security Committee, Lt. Gen. Hassan Daoud Kabron, explained that the meeting discussed several topics, including measures to impose state prestige, reviewing the achievements made in this area, in addition to measures to control unregistered foreign presence.

The Minister of Defense revealed the damages caused by the presence of foreigners in Khartoum State and their participation in fighting with the rebels, calling on citizens to adhere to the directives of the security bodies concerned with maintaining security and not to deal with foreigners outside the jurisdiction of the competent authorities.

His Excellency added that the committee was keen to provide court and prosecution services and to seize unlicensed vehicles.

He expressed his thanks to the commanders of the armed forces, other regular forces, and armed movements who responded to the implementation of the committee's decisions.