Africa: Madagascar Join Tanzania in CHAN Quarter-Finals

Madagascar joined Tanzania in the quarter-finals of the African Nations championships (Chan) on Saturday as both advanced from Group B.

Co-hosts Tanzania finished top of the group despite a goalless draw against the Central African Republic.

The single point took Tanzania to 10, while newcomers Central Africa Republic finished bottom of the group with one point.

Madagascar beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to leapfrog Mauritania in the race for the last eight.

The islanders took the seventh minute lead thanks to Fenohasina Razafimaro.

Souleymane Sangare levelled in the 25th minute from a penalty kick.

Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa got the winner from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after Razafimaro was fouled.

Madagascar finished level on seven points with Mauritania but ahead on goal difference to finish group runners-up.