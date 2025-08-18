East African Cables Creditors Set to Meet As Administration Process Deepens

Nairobi — The Joint Administrators of East African Cables PLC (in Administration) have convened the first meeting of creditors for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, marking a crucial step in the ongoing insolvency process of the struggling cables manufacturer.

According to Gazette Notice No. 11396, the meeting will be held in hybrid format--creditors can either attend physically at the firm's Nairobi offices on Addis Ababa Road in the Industrial Area or join virtually through an online platform.

Creditors are required to confirm attendance by Friday, August 15, 2025, and will subsequently receive registration details.

During the meeting, the Joint Administrators are expected to circulate their Statement of Proposals outlining the way forward for the company.

Creditors who have not received the document have been urged to request copies in advance. Only those who have submitted claims, together with appropriate supporting documentation, will be eligible to vote on resolutions.

The meeting comes at a time when East African Cables, once a leading manufacturer and distributor of electrical cables in the region, is battling financial headwinds that forced it into administration.

The outcome of the creditors' meeting will determine the next phase of the company's restructuring or possible wind-down.