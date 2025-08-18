Africa: Building Africa's Sports Ecosystem - Clare Akamanzi On Sports, Leadership and Breaking Boundaries

interview

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, was recently in Rwanda to attend the just-concluded Giants of Africa Festival, a signature event nurturing young talent and promoting sports across the continent.

Known primarily for her sharp business acumen and leadership in public service and development, Akamanzi rarely delves into personal matters in public. But in this candid interview with The New Times' Linda M. Kagire, she opened up, sharing heartfelt reflections on her childhood, the journey of rising through traditionally male-dominated sectors, and her current mission to grow basketball and its broader ecosystem across Africa. This conversation reveals the woman behind the leadership and the passion fuelling her work.

Let's begin with a personal introduction. For the benefit of our readers could you briefly share a bit about where you were born, your early childhood, and your education journey?

My name is Clare Akamanzi and I am currently the CEO of NBA Africa. I am based in Kenya, but NBA Africa has offices in five countries. In addition to Kenya, we have offices in South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, and Egypt.

I was born and raised for a big part of my first 15 years in Uganda. My parents were refugees in Uganda for a long time. Both my father and mother were nine years old in 1959 when they fled Rwanda and moved to Uganda. So, they were children, and they grew up in different refugee camps--sometimes they would tell you about camps in Uganda, in DR Congo, and eventually my parents moved and got married in Kenya.

As you can imagine, my parents went through a difficult background, having been refugees like many Rwandans because of the situation in the country at the time. But I only got to know that much later in life. In fact, the very first time that I understood that my parents were refugees from Rwanda was in 1990, when the RPF came to liberate the country, and it was big news.

We mainly grew up and went to school in a place called Soroti, which is towards the East of Uganda, closer to Kenya. My father went there to work. My father is an aviation expert, and he had been working for the aviation industry within the East African Community in the 70s. As you know, in 1977, the East African Community collapsed.

My dad worked in Entebbe briefly, and then mostly to Soroti Flying School where my mum also worked as a secretary, until after 1994 when my parents decided to come back to Rwanda. They took me to Maryhill High School, which was closer to Rwanda, compared to Eastern Uganda.

I went to Makerere University where I studied law. While at Makerere, I applied for a scholarship to South Africa to do my master's in law specialising in trade and investment at the University of Pretoria. That took me to Europe, where I did a semester at Amsterdam Law School, which was part of the European Union studies on trade integration.

We spent the semester learning their laws and policies. Then I was taken to do an internship at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva. That's where I got in contact with the Rwandan permanent mission the WTO and really got excited about one day working for the mission. That was in 2004 in Geneva. I was then recruited to join the diplomatic service as a trade negotiator in Geneva. I later moved to London as a diplomat. I did all this between Geneva and London over about two years.

I was invited back to join RIEPA at the time. It was the Rwanda Investment and Export Promotion Agency, one of the agencies merged to create RDB. RDB has been around since 2008.

I worked for RDB until I left for NBA Africa in January 2024, with a brief break to pursue a Master's in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School..

You've held pivotal roles in diplomacy, public service, and now sports leadership. What has anchored you throughout your journey, across so many sectors and global stages?

Firstly, having grown up in Uganda and the history I have had, and having seen what leadership can do to change the fortunes of people, I know that great leadership changes lives. Great leaders change the trajectory of people. You can see that we are where we are today because of leadership. For me, understanding that and understanding that you can make a huge difference and actually see results when you lead has been a strong motivation.

But secondly, also, embracing leadership with humility. Serving is not an entitlement. It's actually a privilege. It's always remembering that this is an opportunity you've been given, and it is more important than you. Many people could do it too, but you have the privilege of holding it at that moment in time so give it your very best remembering to always seek to add value. Chase real results so you can look around and see people smile, people with jobs, people with opportunities that you contributed to--that's what matters most. Those things became better because I led. That's what anchors me: remembering that and remaining grounded. That has been extremely important to me.

Transitioning from national policymaking to leading NBA Africa must have brought new perspectives. What drew you to this new role, and what do you see as the biggest opportunity in using sport as a development tool across the continent?

Now, I'm really enjoying this new chapter in my life, which is sports. You know, people often look at sports as just play, games, or entertainment. But I have not seen a place or industry that continuously teaches leadership like sports. Ironically, people don't realise that.

Every time in sports it's about: "You can do it." "You can make a difference." "You can win." "Reflect on yourself." "What could you improve?" "What are your challenges?" "Where do you need to work harder?" Okay, you didn't make it this time--try again. Be a good team player. Show fair play. Push yourself.

These are the things we say every day. I was at BK Arena where the Giants of Africa camp was happening a week or two ago. Masai [Ujiri] took the mic and started telling the youth, "You can be like Pascal Siakam. You can be like Joel Embiid. These guys were here at camps like this."

At the time, they weren't even All-Stars--but now they are. So every day, it's about pushing these young people, teaching them.

And even if they don't end up playing professionally, I promise you: just going through these sports programs makes them better human beings and better leaders.

In fact, I read a study about women leaders. It found that 94% of women in corporate leadership positions had played sports. That's powerful. It tells you sports and leadership are deeply connected--but people don't speak about it enough.

If you want your child to be a great doctor, a CEO, a leader in any field, investing in their participation in sports will help them achieve that--even if they don't end up as professional athletes.

There's so much discipline in sports. One of the stories I loved reading most was about Kobe Bryant. You'd hear stories of people waking up early to train with him, only to find he was already done and sweating. Or how he'd be on the court when others were still asleep.

Even Festus Ezeli, who used to play for the Golden State Warriors, recently shared how he would hear Steph Curry dribbling early in the morning. These stories are inspiring.

Sports teaches discipline, and that discipline takes you places. We've seen how consistency and discipline make a difference--not just in sports but even here in Rwanda.

Your work at RDB transformed how Rwanda is perceived globally, especially in tourism, investment, and innovation. What are some of the initiatives or moments from your time at RDB that still stand out as defining milestones for you?

When I look back on my time in RDB, I don't point to one specific initiative. But the journey itself has been very gratifying and satisfying, being one very small part of a much bigger story. Much bigger than me--much bigger than I'll ever be. That's what's gratifying.

Now, stepping back to where I am in the NBA, when I go to different countries people are like "you worked for RDB, you worked here." You could see that there's respect that has been earned, and that is because of the sweat and the hard work that the leaders of this country continue to do.

Coming back to see the results, if you look at BAL--the Basketball Africa League that we bring here to Rwanda every year. The BAL has been a strong success that we brought here. Season 1 was played in Rwanda. Rwanda took on that vision and it has continued to grow. If you look at numbers, season one was played in a bubble, so there were no crowds.

But now, the numbers have grown dramatically. We went from 45,000 to 70,000 to 120,000. Last season, season five, we finished with more than 140,000 fans coming to watch. It is growing in every aspect.

Look at ticket sales, they have doubled this year compared to last year. YouTube viewership jumped by over a million from Season 4 to Season 5. Now we're at 3.5 million viewers.

And surprisingly--or maybe not so surprisingly--Rwanda had the highest YouTube viewership on the continent. That means all the investments we've made in sport here, all the infrastructure, all the effort--there's a fanbase behind it, and they're following and watching.

Now, as NBA Africa, when I come here and see the fruits of our work--it's like scaling up what we've built here in Rwanda to the rest of the continent. It's a full circle moment for me.

How do you view Rwanda's transformation in tourism and investment sectors during your tenure at RDB?

I wouldn't want to dwell much on that. RDB has a lot of documented success stories--from business reforms, ease of doing business, investment promotion, tourism branding, infrastructure--but I'll leave the details to them. I'm now focused on what we're building in sports.

Coming from national policy-making, what surprised you most about stepping into the business of sport?

Coming from the RDB, where sport was already being recognised and invested in, the move to NBA Africa pushed me to learn new things.

For instance, I had to understand how to monetize sports -- how to make it a viable and sustainable business. That meant learning what fans want, what they're willing to pay for, and how to keep them engaged in the ecosystem.

It also meant learning more deeply how the game of basketball works -- the rules, the flow -- probably more than I had before. That learning curve was exciting.

And then came the work of getting the rest of the continent involved. We've travelled to many countries, met with heads of state, ministers of sports, CEOs -- mobilizing them to be part of this larger sports economy.

Because sport isn't just about games. It's talent development, hospitality, entertainment, infrastructure -- it's a full economy.

We even launched NBA Africa Triple Double Accelerator -- a tech and creative competition to support the continent's technology ecosystem and the next generation of African entrepreneurs. It just shows how wide and impactful this ecosystem is.

What role do women play in your vision for sports leadership and development?

We're very deliberate about supporting women. For example, we have programs like BAL4Her and Her Time to Play that support women -- not just to play basketball but also to pursue careers in the sports industry.

Women can bring their talents into creative design, digital marketing, management, strategy -- all within this ecosystem. The sports industry is growing into a multi-billion-dollar sector. It needs women as much as it needs men.

We want both women and men to prepare and take ownership of this space -- whether they're playing professionally or building the industry from the inside.

As a mother and a leader, how have you managed to balance your personal and professional life -- especially in roles that require intense global engagement and visibility? What lessons has motherhood taught you about leadership, strength, or vulnerability?

Balancing family and leadership is hard -- especially when your children are very young.

There were times when I'd wake up multiple times at night to feed them and then go to work in the morning expected to function like someone who had slept for eight hours. Meanwhile, I probably only slept for three.

It was exhausting, and yet you're leading organizations, making decisions, attending meetings.

So, I did a few things: first, I tried to rest whenever I could. Second, I got help. My mum used to come to my house like it was a job -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day -- to help with the kids. We're lucky in Africa to have nannies who love and support child-rearing. I had that too.

Even as others help, I stayed in charge of how my kids were raised. I made menus, schedules, and instructions. Everything was written down. I installed cameras so I could watch remotely. I was always present--even when I wasn't physically there.

And I also learned to be honest with my team. If I hadn't slept well, I'd tell my colleagues--especially male colleagues-- "Hey guys, I didn't sleep last night. You handle this one."

It's not easy. Leadership is a marathon, not a sprint. You need stamina. So, self-care matters. I've had to learn that looking after myself allows me to give my best at home and at work.

What has motherhood taught you about leadership?

Motherhood taught me how to delegate well. As a mother, you're in charge -- but you rely on others. The same goes for being a CEO. If you delegate well and with structure, others will help you deliver results.

It also taught me that you don't know everything. You can put rules in place, and your child can still surprise you with unexpected behaviour. That's humbling.

Even when you're raising your own children -- over whom you have full authority -- there are moments when you genuinely don't know what to do. That's exactly what leadership is like too- the ability to be agile.

Sometimes you face situations and realize you don't have all the answers. And that forces you to ask, to learn, to adapt.

I have two kids -- a boy and a girl -- and they're very different. My son responds well to guilt-tripping. My daughter? Not at all. I had to learn how to motivate them differently.

The same goes for the workplace. Some people need direct instructions. Others want you to share the goal and let them figure it out. Some thrive on feedback; others don't.

Leading people requires understanding their personalities, how to motivate them, and adapting your leadership style accordingly.

Motherhood is the most intimate school for leadership and keeps you grounded -- sometimes kids ask questions that challenge you to think or research more.

All these lessons translate into managing large organizations.

What have you learned about Africa's youth through initiatives like Giants of Africa, BAL, and NBA Africa? Are there moments from interacting with young people that left a lasting impression on you?

I travel a lot across African countries -- Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa.

What I've learned is that African youth everywhere want the same thing: to be inspired to excel and to believe their environment gives them the chance to be their best.

They want stories of success -- like Khaman Maluach, who was a refugee in Uganda, played in the BAL, and became a top NBA draft pick. Stories like his are symbols of excellence that inspire African youth.

They want hope, inspiration, and the belief that they can reach their dreams -- whether in sports or any other field.

Looking back, were there moments when you doubted your path -- especially as a woman rising through traditionally male-dominated spaces like policy, law, or sports? How did you push through?

I have come to learn that moments of self-doubt and insecurity happen often and are normal. You find yourself questioning, "Can I really do this?" or feeling overwhelmed thinking, "I'm in the same room with some of the most important people in the world--what am I going to say? How do I fit into this conversation?"

These moments come. But every time they do, I remind myself: Did I ever imagine I could be the CEO of NBA Africa? The answer is no. So, if I made it here, I could go even further.

I encourage myself to just relax and speak about what I know, because my story is unique. There might be others with great stories, but my journey is mine alone. Sharing that honestly is enough.

Another thing I do is read a lot of biographies--life stories of leaders, how they grew up, and how they got where they are. Every one of them went through moments of doubt and uncertainty. They weren't sure they had what it takes, and yet they pushed through.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Africa Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I learned that no one avoids those moments; you must face them to achieve greatness. Greatness comes from going through the fire, the difficult process. It won't be easy--your heart will race; your nerves will spike--but you must let it happen and move through it. On the other side is something beautiful and great.

You've worked in incredibly high-stakes environments -- advising presidents, representing Rwanda abroad, now leading a pan-African sports brand. How do you handle pressure, and what does self-care look like for you?

For me, managing those moments means managing my mental health continuously. I make sure to reflect and recharge--whether that's taking walks, reading, resting, or spending time spiritually. These things help keep me balanced as a human being.

What motivates me is seeing progress and people moving along with me. When I can tell that I'm moving from point A to B, even if it's small steps, that progress keeps me going. Results fuel momentum. So, I focus on that sense of movement and keep pushing forward, even under pressure.

Africa is rich with potential but also navigating serious challenges -- from youth unemployment to infrastructure gaps. In your view, what are some untapped opportunities African nations should invest in more deliberately, especially for long-term growth?

Are there still untapped opportunities? Absolutely. I think we're only scratching the surface--even in sports.

Look at how few people in Africa have access to sports facilities. How many basketball courts do we have? NBA Africa has committed to building a thousand basketball courts in the next decade.

We need more sports programs in schools, more coaches, more referees, and more arenas. Right now, only five countries in Africa have arenas ready for professional play. We need all 54 countries to have facilities where the game can be played at a high level.

We're making progress but imagine how much more we can achieve when we go beyond just scratching the surface.

What has this latest chapter with NBA Africa taught you about collaboration across cultures, sectors, and generations? What makes partnerships work, especially on a continental scale?

The latest chapter in Africa's growth--especially through collaboration across sectors like culture, sports, and business--has taught me that we truly are one Africa. We become one Africa through collaboration.

For example, South Sudan playing with Senegal or Kenya is a symbol of unity.

For Africa to become truly united, countries need to collaborate by easing visa processes, airlines must cooperate to connect people, and banks and telecom companies must enable seamless cross-border payments, including buying tickets to events in different countries.

Our approach at NBA Africa is to bring everyone to the table--development organizations, financial institutions, private sector, governments, and international organizations. Everyone has a role to play.

Through collaboration, we can create a sports and entertainment ecosystem that will transform Africa socially and economically.

Finally, what message would you like to share with young girls and women across Rwanda and Africa who look up to you? Those who want to lead, break boundaries, and boldly shape the future -- what would you tell them today?

Yes, you can do it--but you have to show up and build credibility. Credibility is key. Once you're credible, people trust you with more responsibility and opportunities.

To build credibility, be the first to "raise your hand "where work needs to be done. Be the first to deliver the results your employer or team expects. Go the extra mile. When you do these things consistently, people notice. That trust leads to even more opportunities.

As you excel and rise to leadership roles, remember that few make it to the top without the hard work of showing up, going the extra mile, and continuously improving. When you do that, success will follow.