Rwanda: Bank of Africa - Rwanda Appoints New Managing Director to Spearhead Growth, Innovation

Kigali — Rwanda is pleased to announce the appointment of Serge Atikossie as its new Managing Director, succeeding Vincent Istasse, who has successfully led the bank since September 2023. This leadership transition reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and advancing Rwanda's vision for sustainable economic development.

With extensive experience in the banking and financial services sector, Atikossie brings strong leadership and a results-driven approach. His commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric growth aligns with Bank of Africa - Rwanda's mission to provide accessible, efficient, and high-quality banking solutions to individuals and businesses.

Speaking on the appointment, Atikossie said: "I am honoured to join Bank of Africa - Rwanda and lead a team that is deeply committed to serving customers and supporting Rwanda's economic growth. Together, we will build on the bank's strong achievements, introduce innovative solutions, and continue to deliver value to our clients, partners, and communities."

Under Istasse's leadership, Bank of Africa - Rwanda recorded significant growth, strengthened its digital banking offerings, and enhanced its position as a trusted partner for customers nationwide. His contributions have set a solid foundation for the next phase of the bank's strategic journey.

Istasse expressed his confidence in his successor, stating: "It has been a privilege to serve as Managing Director of Bank of Africa - Rwanda. I am proud of what we have accomplished as a team and I am confident that Mr Serge Atikossie will take the bank to even greater heights."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bank of Africa - Rwanda extends its sincere appreciation to its clients, stakeholders, and partners for their continued trust and support. The bank remains steadfast in its mission to deliver best-in-class financial services while contributing positively to Rwanda's economic and social development.

About Bank of Africa - Rwanda

Bank of Africa - Rwanda is a private commercial bank operating in Rwanda since 2015. The Bank has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking excellence in banking services with its presence all over the country where it has 14 branches, including 8 in Kigali and 6 upcountry in all the 4 provinces.

Bank of Africa - Rwanda is part of Bank of Africa Group, a large network of banks operating in 18 countries across the African continent and with a presence in France and Shanghai in China. The group has its main headquarters in Casablanca, Morrocco and Dakar, Senegal.