Rwanda: Kinshasa Must Embrace Peace or Risk Losing Everything

editorial

Echoes of renewed military posturing by the Kinshasa regime--from stockpiling arms to rumors of hiring mercenaries--cast a long shadow over the prospects for peace in eastern DR Congo, even after the parties, including Kinshasa are calling for fresh return to the Doha negotiations.

Peace cannot be built on a foundation of distrust, and mere words without action risk deepening the region's wounds, not healing them.

In July, representatives of the Congolese government and M23 rebel group came together in Doha and signed a declaration of principles, committing to a permanent ceasefire and aiming for a final peace agreement by mid-August.

This glimmer of hope briefly illuminated a path toward dialogue. Yet that hope dims every day. Each day, we get reports that government forces are reinforcing with heavy weaponry and even foreign help through mercenaries only casts a shadow on the peace process.

The United States, seeking to stabilize this mineral-rich region, has pressed forward with parallel diplomacy. A "Washington Accord" was signed in June, mandating the establishment of joint security mechanisms all aiming to weave peace with the promise of investment. Qatar's Doha talks and the Washington process were intended to reinforce one another.

But as M23 leaders say they weren't invited back to resuming talks in Doha, and Kinshasa maintains conditions like the release of detainees before dialogue can resume the fragile architecture of these peace efforts teeters.

Against this backdrop, the troubling reports of military buildup are a siren warning: that despite formal agreements, Kinshasa may still be preparing for combat, not conciliation. War has no real victor, and Kinshasa must choose whether to honor that promise. If military preparations continue, trust will evaporate, and with it, any realistic hope of peace.

The government should refrain from any show of force that undermines dialogue, acknowledge legitimate preconditions such as the M23's demand for prisoner release and reopen its heart to the possibility of compromise. Only by aligning action with the spirit of the Doha declaration can the Congolese government salvage a peace process with credibility, rather than continue a cycle in which no one truly wins.

As the world watches, Kinshasa's next steps must affirm that diplomacy not arms is the only meaningful path. In war, there are no true winners. Only through courageous sacrifice for peace can the Congo begin to heal and its future be reclaimed from the ravages of conflict.