Rwanda: I Didn't Know I Could Sing--Prosper Nkomezi

Prosper Nkomezi never imagined he would become a singer, a gospel musician. In fact, it wasn't until his uncle discovered his vocal talent.

"I didn't know I could sing until my uncle discovered it and revealed it to me, and just like that, my journey began," Nkomezi recalls.

"I simply enjoyed playing the keyboard, barely thinking I would end up a musician. I remember spending nights listening to South African gospel worshipper Benjamin Dube through the Spirit of Praise song. I had no idea that I would one day be a singer as well."

Nkomezi's musical career path dates back in 2014, when he began singing at the age of 18. His journey started from Sunday School just like many of his fellow gospel musicians.

"My career started in church. In 2015, I began composing songs for my choir, which we would later record in the studio. But at the time, I had no intention of becoming a solo artist," he said.

"It wasn't until 2017 that I recorded my first single, Sinzahwema also known as Amamara. Today, I have four albums," said the 28-year-old who prays from Zion Temple Celebration Centre.

Nkomezi credits much of his inspiration to two people: Benjamin Dube and Prosper Munyakuri, leader of the Injili Bora Choir which he hails from.

"I remember one day in the studio with the choir, and Munyakuri chose me from the entire group and said I was the right person to lead the song. Those two men became my inspiration to begin my career," he said.

For Nkomezi, gospel music is not just a profession but a calling.

Whether I earn money from it or not, he says, gospel brings peace and helps those who are suffering.

"God is my provider, and I don't regret serving Him through my calling. While churches may not always provide financial support, social media platforms have become a source of income for us," he said.

Led by the spirit

Nkomezi writes his own songs, but he says he doesn't force any of his inspiration.

"I don't just wake up and decide to write. I wait for inspiration from the Holy Spirit often during prayers or worship gatherings," he explained.

He explained that he sometimes records the projects during the worship session and finish the song later. Some songs come quickly, while others take time, depending on how the idea flows."

Challenges

One major challenge gospel musicians face, he says, is limited financing for big projects.

Nkomezi slams some people who dislike the idea of buying tickets for concerts, not realizing it's one of the few ways to support artistes.

"Support from audiences also changes overtime. When you're still upcoming, you often receive more attention. As you grow, it becomes less, but that challenge teaches you to focus on God the true source of strength," he claims.

The fourth and fifth albums

Nkomezi has been working on his fourth album, Warandamiye, for the past year. It features Canada-based gospel artist and his close friend Gentil Misigaro in the track Ntujyuhinduka.

He has already released songs such as Itegure, With Jambo, and Umusaraba the latter in collaboration with Israel Mbonyi. Four more songs are ready for release.

Recently, he also worked with long-time friend Israel Mbonyi on Umusaraba.

"It was really simple," Nkomezi said of the collaboration.

"We completed both the recording and shooting in just two days. I prefer working with people who share the same ambition it makes for great results."

While open to future collaborations, he says now is not the time for him to work with many other artists. "I'm still waiting for the perfect moment," he noted.

His take on Rwanda's gospel industry

Nkomezi believes Rwanda's music industry is thriving, with some artists making a living from it. He says gospel music has reached across East Africa, and Kinyarwanda songs resonate spiritually with listeners, even beyond the region.

"Once you step outside the country, you see how far our music has reached," he said. "The future is bright. We just need to keep encouraging upcoming artists so they can grow."

Beyond the stage

Currently pursuing a degree in Information Technology at Mount Kenya University, Nkomezi lives a simple daily routine.

"My day starts like anyone else's, from breakfast, daily activities, then home again," he said with a smile.

As for his personal life, Nkomezi says marriage is in the plans.

"I don't intend to become a Catholic priest, so you'll get my invitation at the right time," he laughed.

Favorite food?

"I eat rice, ugali, and milk, but I'm not picky about meals," he said.

Nkomezi also believes in mentorship, especially in ministry.

"You can easily be distracted when you try to do everything alone," he cautioned. "Before I can mentor others fully, I want to upgrade my own skills. But I do help however I can."

Favorite Bible verse is Ephesians 3:20

'Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.'

"I believe that what we can't achieve, God can and that keeps me going," he said.

Next project

Nkomezi plan to release my album on October 24 with a gala dinner for a select audience.

He also plans to stage a concert during which he will launch his fifth album.