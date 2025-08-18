Zimbabwe: Toddler (2) Scalded to Death in Hot Water During Steaming Session

18 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A TODDLER died from burns last Friday after accidentally spilling hot water he and his mother were using to steam under a blanket in a bid to treat a cold.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred at Fresney farm, Beatrice on August 15, 2025, where a two-year-old male infant died after suffering burns from hot water," said Nyathi.

"The incident happened while the victim and his mother were under a steaming blanket with hot water and zumbani.

"The child accidentally handled a plastic dish containing hot water, which spilled onto him, causing burns on his right side and neck. He was rushed to Beatrice Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival."

