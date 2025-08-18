Namibia: Resetting Employer-Employee Relations in Namibia's Retail, Wholesale Sector

opinion

The retail and wholesale industry in Namibia is one of the country's largest employers, but are we okay with brewing tensions between management and staff?

From shop floor attendants and shelf packers to warehouse operators and cashiers, thousands of Namibians depend on this essential sector to make a living, and yet, if you walk into many stores or warehouses today, you'll sense an undercurrent of tension - not from customers, but between management and staff.

Simply put, the state of employer-employee relationships in Namibia's retail and wholesale sector has long said goodbye to an allowed state of being considered healthy - and the consequences are already showing in low productivity, high staff turnover and toxic workplace environments.

THE ILLUSION OF COMPLIANCE

On paper, most retail businesses comply with the Labour Act.

Contracts are signed, minimum wages are met and hours are logged, but compliance alone doesn't build a good workplace.

There is an element that is missing, and that is genuine respect and engagement.

Too many employers in this sector treat staff as disposable labour rather than as human beings with potential that if nurtured can be one of the greatest assets to have as a company, as it should rightly be.

This 'command and control' approach - where workers are expected to follow orders without question - may keep the lights on, but it doesn't build loyalty, morale or performance. Employees often feel voiceless, unseen and under constant pressure.

It's no wonder customer service suffers.

GROUND IMAGES

Retail workers, especially at the entry level, often face unpredictable shifts, long hours and limited job security.

In some cases, they work through weekends and holidays with little to no additional compensation or recognition.

Many are discouraged from joining unions or speaking up about unfair treatment.

Meanwhile, warehouse staff in the wholesale segment are subjected to physical strain and high-risk conditions with minimal training or safety standards.

Some employers skirt regulations by hiring temporary workers through labour brokers, which further erodes job security and bypasses accountability.

Let's be clear: this is not just a labour issue, it is a serious business risk. Disengaged and demoralised employees do not deliver exceptional service, and in retail, that directly affects the bottom line.

LEADERSHIP MUST DO BETTER

It's time for retail and wholesale employers in Namibia to take a hard look at how they lead. Workers are not just tools for profit.

They are the face of your brand, the engine of your logistics, and the heart of your customer experience. Investing in them is not charity, it is smart business.

Employers can always consider this:

Paying fair wages that go beyond the minimum.

Providing proper training and career growth pathways, not just basic onboarding.

Creating a culture of respect where feedback is welcomed and conflict is resolved, not buried.

Recognising and rewarding good work, even in small ways. It can be a thank you, a voucher or a day off.

Encouraging union dialogue instead of fearing it. Strong unions can be partners, not enemies.

EMPLOYEES ROLE

Employees must also take responsibility for professionalism, discipline and accountability.

Passion for fair treatment must be matched by a willingness to grow, learn and contribute positively. Respect is a two-way street.

But let's not pretend this is an equal power dynamic. Employers hold the pen when it comes to policies, pay and workplace tone. They must lead the way.

THE FUTURE OF RETAILDEPENDS ON IT

As Namibia's economy slowly recovers, retail and wholesale businesses will play a key role in creating jobs and stabilising households. But if we continue with a transactional, exploitative model of employment, we'll only breed resentment and burnout.

This sector needs a reset. It's time to move from authority to partnership and from compliance to care. In the end, how you treat your employees is how you treat your customers and your country.

- Nelson Ngubaye is a human resources executive in the retail and wholesale industry. Views herein expressed are his own and not that of his employer.