Namibia: Heroes' Welcome for Namibia's Inline Hockey Team

18 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's national inline hockey team received a heroes' welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Friday after securing a historic bronze medal at the World Skate Games in China.

The team defeated France 3-2 in the third-place playoff to claim bronze in their debut at the global competition. Along the way, they beat Chinese Taipei, the Czech Republic and China, showing remarkable form throughout the tournament.

Team captain Christiaan Coetzee speaking on arrival said the victory was the result of months of dedication and faith.

"This is a big achievement for us, but I want to thank the Lord for giving us the strength and guidance," Coetzee said. "We worked really hard for this since last year. The bronze medal match was nerve-wracking, but when the final buzzer went, we all went absolutely crazy. I'm so proud of this team, our coaches and our managers," he added.

National coach Nadia Schmidt, the first woman to lead Namibia's men's inline hockey side, has praised her players' resilience.

"This has been a tremendous journey not just for Namibian hockey, but for Namibian sport," Schmidt says. "We knew it would be tough, but the guys were hungry, motivated and played with a real family spirit. Beating France again to secure bronze meant everything to us. We couldn't be more proud."

President of the Namibia Ice and Inline Hockey Association, Heiko Lucks, describes the team as trailblazers.

"This is the best result we have ever achieved in inline hockey," Lucks says. "The team has been great ambassadors for Namibia and put us on the map. With the federation turning 30 next year, this result is phenomenal. What excites us even more is that this is the youngest national team at the World Games, with an average age of just 20.9 years, so they can only grow stronger from here."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.