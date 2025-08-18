Namibia: Mega Hackathon Fundraiser Seeks Support for Namibia's Digital Future

Linda Aipinge, acting executive director of information and communication technology, at the mega hackathon fundraiser, Windhoek, 15 August 2025

It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to this special fundraising event in support of our upcoming mega hackathon. Today, we are not just gathering resources - we are investing in ideas, innovation, and the bright minds that will shape our digital future.

Hackathons are more than competitions. They are platforms where creativity meets technology, where problems meet solutions, and where the next generation of digital leaders is born. But to make this vision a reality, we need the support of people like you - champions of innovation and believers in progress.

Your contributions today will help us provide the tools, mentorship and opportunities that our young innovators need to turn their ideas into impactful solutions for our public sector, our economy and the nation at large.

We are gathered here to support this noble call, which is a driving force to kick-start the implementation of our national digital strategy, launched recently. Digital and online services continue to make a profound impact in the lives of most, if not all, Namibians.

Every contribution tonight, whether it is time, resources or simply your voice, helps us move one step closer to our vision to empower Namibians to thrive in a digital era by strategically leveraging digital innovations for national development.

I want to take a moment to welcome you all - please feel at home.

Let us celebrate what we have already accomplished, such as the successful hosting of eight national ICT summits. While most of you may have been looking forward to the ninth summit, we are this year diverting our efforts to executing the national digital strategy.

Hence, let us dream even bigger and look forward to hosting the mega hackathon.

Thank you, and let us make the mega hackathon a reality.

