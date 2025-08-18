Uganda: Police - 12 Arrested Over Sale of Fake CHAN 2024 Tickets

Police have said they have arrested 12 suspects allegedly involved in the sale of fake tickets for tonight's Cranes game with South Africa.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke told journalists that the group was arrested over the weekend.

"They tried to sell fake tickets to members of the public and the 12 have been arrested. They will fake the law," Rusoke said.

Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Patrick Onyango warned members of the public that fake tickets for the upcoming Cranes match are on sale but called for vigilance.

"Security agencies have received intelligence information about fake tickets being sold to innocent Ugandans. Security warn the public not to buy tickets today (August, 17, 2025 ) or tomorrow ( August, 18, 25), as these could be counterfeit,"Onyango said.

He also warned that some "genuine tickets are being sold to multiple people, but only the first person to enter the stadium will be allowed in. The machine will read the rest as already used."

Speaking on Monday, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke urged members of the public to be on the lookout to avoid falling prey.

"We don't want you to fall victim by thinking you can buy any ticket other than online If you go into portals and find portals are over, don't be convinced that by any magic or trick you will enter Namboole without an online ticket," Rusoke said.

" We shall not allow you in there but we shall keep you in safe custody."

He said since the match is going to attract large crowds, as a security measure, members of the public are advised to report early at Namboole, noting that gates will be opened as early as 3pm.