Uganda/Rwanda: UPDF Edges Rwanda in Dramatic Penalty Shootout After 1-1 Draw in Musanze Friendly

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) 2 Infantry Division football team defeated the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Infantry Division 10-9 in a tense penalty shootout on Saturday, after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation time at Ubworoherane Stadium, Musanze District.

The highly anticipated encounter drew huge crowds from both countries, with the stands erupting as the two armies showcased skill, discipline, and camaraderie on the pitch.

The UPDF opened the scoring to the delight of their supporters before the RDF equalized, keeping the contest balanced until the final whistle.

The ensuing penalty shootout was tense and nerve-racking, with both sides trading successful kicks until the UPDF secured victory with a decisive save.

The win sparked celebrations among the Ugandan delegation, who hailed the match as a triumph for both sport and regional solidarity.

"This was more than a game of football," said Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, Commander of the UPDF 2 Infantry Division.

"We thank the RDF leadership for the usual brotherly welcome. Rwanda is our second home away from home. These initiatives are crucial for strengthening our bonds and building peace across our borders."

The UPDF contingent had earlier been warmly received at the Cyanika One Stop Border Post by Brig Gen Justus Majambere, Commander of RDF 5 Infantry Division, who emphasized that such matches foster unity between the two armies, whose collaboration has been pivotal in enhancing security and curbing cross-border crime.

This was the second "proximity match" between the forces, following the first meeting on 31 May 2025 at Kyamate Playground in Ntungamo District, Uganda.

Both fixtures are part of a wider program of sports and cultural exchanges designed to promote cooperation and socio-economic transformation in border communities.

"The stadium was electric today," said Maj Kiconco Tabaro, Public Information Officer for the UPDF 2 Infantry Division.

"When RDF equalized, the atmosphere felt like Old Trafford. The penalties were nerve-racking, but our boys showed resilience and discipline to win."

Spectators described the match as more than entertainment. For many locals in Musanze, it was a symbol of peace, reconciliation, and shared destiny between two nations. Vendors and traders around the stadium also benefited, turning the sporting event into an economic boost for the community.

Military officials from both sides pledged to continue such encounters in the future, underscoring the role of sports diplomacy in promoting peace, mutual respect, and cooperation.

As the sun set behind the Virunga ranges, the UPDF's penalty triumph was celebrated not only as a sporting victory but also as a milestone in regional unity.