Uganda: COU Clergy Congregate At Ucu for Four-Day Conference

The Church of Uganda (COU) is set to host its All Clergy Conference from August 18 to 21, 2025, at Uganda Christian University (UCU), bringing together clergy from all 39 dioceses.

The event aims to reflect on the Church's mission in the 21st century, strengthen pastoral ministry, and foster fellowship among church leaders.

Guided by the theme, "The Good Shepherd and the Flock of God" (Ezekiel 34:1-31), the conference will be officially opened by Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, who will preside over the opening Holy Communion service on Tuesday, August 19, at 8am.

The four-day program features sermons, keynote addresses, workshops, and panel discussions led by church leaders, scholars, and professionals.

Delegates will arrive on Monday, August 18, for registration and orientation before the sessions begin the following day.

Key sessions will focus on clergy well-being, discipleship, and leadership development.

Rev Prof Samuel Luboga will address physical and mental health, while Provincial Treasurer Balaam Muheebwa will speak on financial planning and retirement preparation.

Bishop Michael Okwii Esakhan of Kumi Diocese will deliver the biblical exposition on the conference theme.

Other presentations will cover discipleship, holistic leadership, family life, and the role of clergy in education.

The program will also include a graduation ceremony for PEN Certificate recipients.

The conference will conclude on Wednesday, August 20, with a Holy Communion service and commissioning led by the Archbishop.

In addition to plenary sessions, delegates will participate in fellowship, prayer, sports, and evening gatherings to strengthen community life.

The event will also provide networking opportunities with church partners and stakeholders, including Uganda Christian University, Uganda AIDS Commission, Words of Hope Uganda, Stanbic Bank, Equity Bank, Liberty Insurance, and Child Evangelism Fellowship.

According to the Provincial Secretariat, the All Clergy Conference is an important platform to address spiritual, physical, and financial well-being while equipping church leaders for effective ministry in today's society.