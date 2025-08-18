Uganda: UWA Launches Kibale Conservation Education Centre in Kamwenge

17 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fahad Masereka

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has officially opened the Kibale Conservation Education Centre, a Shs600 million facility designed to train youth and communities in conservation, promote research, boost tourism, and protect wildlife habitats.

The centre, launched with support from Face the Future and Prima Klima--global leaders in forest restoration--marks a significant milestone in conservation education in Uganda.

Speaking at the launch, UWA Executive Director Dr James Musinguzi applauded the partners for their long-standing commitment to nature restoration and community empowerment.

"This facility will engage citizens, especially the youth, in education and conservation, driving tourism and revenue while safeguarding our heritage," Dr Musinguzi said.

Since 1994, the two organizations have led projects in Kibale that have restored over 7,152 hectares through native tree planting and an additional 2,593 hectares via natural regeneration.

Their efforts have rejuvenated degraded landscapes and created employment opportunities for hundreds of Ugandans in Kamwenge and Kabarole districts.

Looking ahead, the partners have secured a grant to restore over 800 hectares in Katungulu, further strengthening initiatives to combat climate change and enhance biodiversity in the Rwenzori landscape.

The new centre is expected to serve local and international students, conservationists, and researchers, acting as a hub for environmental education and tourism development.

