Uganda: Recruit Dies During UPDF Exercise in Apac

A Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise in Apac District turned tragic on Friday when a 22-year-old applicant collapsed and died shortly after completing a mandatory physical fitness run.

The deceased, identified as Dono Solomon, was participating in a short-distance run, one of the key stages in the recruitment process.

Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Andrew Onyuk confirmed the incident, noting that Solomon collapsed immediately after the run and received prompt attention from the medical team on standby.

"He was rushed in an ambulance, which was following the runners, to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, he could not make it. This has been very unfortunate," Onyuk said.

He added that a post-mortem is being conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Col. David Opeero, who headed the recruitment team, explained that the process involves four stages: verification of shortlisted candidates, document verification, preliminary medical checks, and a short run before a full medical examination.

"In Apac, during the run, one of the participants collapsed. Despite prompt evacuation and first aid, he unfortunately passed away. The body is now at Apac Government Hospital. We have extended heartfelt condolences," Col. Opeero said.

Despite the tragedy, the recruitment exercise continued, and results were announced. In Apac District, 56 of 91 shortlisted applicants were successful, including 44 male regular recruits, 10 female regular recruits, and two male professionals.

In neighboring Kwania District, 38 of 75 shortlisted candidates passed, comprising 33 male regular recruits, three female regular recruits, and two professionals.

The UPDF is conducting a nationwide recruitment exercise aimed at bolstering its ranks with both regular and professional officers.