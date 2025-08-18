South Africa: Three Contractors and R125-Million Later, Still No Water for Eastern Cape Villages

The Ngqamakwe water scheme in Tsomo was meant to be completed in 2022

Onto its third contractor and R125-million later, the Ngqamakwe water scheme in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, remains unfinished. It was meant to be completed in 2022, when the Department of Water and Sanitation allocated R646-million over three years to Amathole District Municipality (ADM) to mitigate drought in the region.

The scheme is meant to supply water to villages around Tsomo, Ngqamakhwe, Butterworth and Engcobo, taking water from the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality, under the Chris Hani District Municipality.

About 130 communities have been waiting for years to benefit from the project.

In December 2015, Butterworth was declared a drought disaster area by Phumulo Musualle, then premier. In 2019 and 2020, we reported on protests by residents, demanding access to clean water.

The first contractor left the site in 2023 after completing just 10% of the work. The national department and the Amathole municipality blamed each other. The next contract, awarded in 2023, was terminated in June this year.

ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said termination was due to persistent non-compliance with contractual performance requirements, despite the issuance of remedial notices. As of the last site assessment, the project is about half complete.

The ADM is now looking to appoint a new contractor.

Tsomo stakeholder secretary Simamkele Qwele said half-a-dozen villages in Tsomo have to rely on water from unclean streams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said they spoke to the contractor and learned that ADM was taking its time releasing funds.

Calvin Mdzanga, from Xhume village, said, "If you go around Tsomo you will find a number of unfinished projects. We are so used to that; nothing gets done here."

He said taps installed in 2016 never worked. They were told to wait for the Ngqamakwe water scheme to be finished.

Msiwa blamed lack of contractor performance, delays associated with subcontracted SMMEs, and weather-related disruptions for the slow progress.

"All processes are being expedited in compliance with legislative requirements to ensure the project is completed to specification, within budget, and to the benefit of residents," she said.

Msiwa said it is anticipated that the new contractor will be on site by 1 October 2025, and completion is expected 12 months from site handover.