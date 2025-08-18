Rwanda: Aisa Kirabo Kacyira to Be Laid to Rest On Tuesday

Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, a diplomat and former Mayor of Kigali who passed away on August 12, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 19, in the Rusororo Cemetery, The New Times has learnt.

Kacyira, who was the Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), died after a prolonged illness. She was 61.

According to the funeral programme seen by The New Times, the final vigil for Kacyira will be held on Monday at her residence in Kabeza, Kigali. The burial is scheduled for Tuesday in the Rusororo Cemetery.

Since February 2023, Kacyira had held the UNSOS position, following her appointment by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In her professional life, Kacyira served in different positions in public administration, Parliament, diplomacy and in the UN system.

From 2006 to 2011, she served as Mayor of Kigali. She later became the Governor of Eastern Province in 2011 and had earlier served as a Member of Parliament from 2003 to 2006.

Between 2011 and 2018, Kacyira was the Deputy Executive Director and Assistant Secretary-General of UN-Habitat.

She also contributed to development and humanitarian initiatives through the Ministry of Agriculture, Oxfam, and Care International.

Kacyira held leadership roles in regional and global associations, such as chairperson of the Rwanda Association of Local Government Authorities, President of the East African Association of Local Government Authorities, and Vice-President of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa.

Tributes to Kacyira have poured in from across the world, from current and former Rwandan government officials and African politicians as well as colleagues in the UN system.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, under whose country Kacyira was serving until the time of her death, described her as"a steadfast leader whose dedication made a lasting contribution to Somalia's stability and prosperity."

He extended condolences to her family, the people and Government of Rwanda, and the UN community, noting that her passing was "a loss not only to Somalia but to all who value peace and service."

Rwanda's Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, lamented the untimely passing of Kacyira, describing her as "a kind lady and hard-working public servant, who dedicated her professionnal life to the Government of Rwanda and to the United Nations."

Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said she was "deeply saddened" by the loss of Kacyira, calling her "a sister, committed public servant, and firm believer in diplomacy and development."

The African Union Commission's Chief of Staff, Souef Mohamed El-Amine, eulogised Kacyira as "a builder and humanist."

"She devoted her life to building bridges between peoples, from Kigali to the United Nations," El-Amine wrote in a post on X.