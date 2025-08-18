Sudan: Industry and Trade Minister Reveals Steps to Revive Industrial Sector in Khartoum and Gezira States

- Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasin Ali Yagoub has disclosed that the ministry has sent a technical team to Khartoum and Gezira states to prepare a detailed study on steps to rebuild and revitalize the industrial sector.

The Minister noted that the team's visit would include most of the manufacturing facilities in the two states.

She stated, in a statement to SUNA, that the purpose of this step was to determine the actual situation and examine the problems and obstacles in preparation for developing a realistic plan and phased programs that will bring industrial facilities into actual production, achieving the desired economic development and addressing the systematic sabotage and devastation caused by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of the Information Directorate, Emad Khatmi, praised the cooperation of the government and the industrial sector in the two states in facilitating the delegation's mission and providing them with the necessary information to ensure the study's success. He underlined that the study comes amid a major challenge facing the industrial sector, pointing out to that the steps being taken to develop a post-war plan, which began with implementing the recommendations of the Industrial Development Conference and establishing a mechanism for its implementation.

Khatmi added that the study would be comprehensive and cover all industrial sectors.