Ethiopia: Sheger Expands Forest Cover, Champions Smart, Green City Vision

Sheger City is scaling up its efforts to boost food security and expand green urban development as part of its broader vision to become a smart, sustainable metropolis and a model for surrounding sub-cities.

Mayor Teshome Adugna (PhD) said that more than 10 million seedlings have been planted in Sheger under the national Green Legacy Program, with a survival rate of 80 percent. This has expanded the city's forest coverage from 11 percent to 20 percent in just a few years, a milestone in Sheger's long-term urban transformation plan.

"This is not just about planting trees. It is about transforming our city into a green, livable, and food-secure urban center," Teshome remarked, noting that tree planting campaigns are being closely linked with food production, agroforestry, and urban farming.

The city administration is also modernizing public services, aiming to integrate digital solutions and eco-friendly infrastructure into transportation, waste management, and energy supply. Officials say this will not only make Sheger more resilient but also position it as a pilot city for Ethiopia's smart city initiative.

Private institutions have joined the movement. Siinqee Bank President Neway Megersa said the bank has been actively participating in the Green Legacy Program for two consecutive years and is nurturing saplings planted in previous seasons.

"We believe in contributing to the well-being of our communities beyond banking," he said. Neway also highlighted Siinqee's rapid rise in the financial sector, climbing from 20th to 5th position among private banks since its establishment, while supporting sustainable development projects.

Now in its seventh round, Ethiopia's Green Legacy Program has overseen the planting of more than 47 billion seedlings nationwide since 2019. The initiative aims to combat deforestation, restore degraded lands, build climate resilience, and promote food security. In Sheger, city officials say it has already created new urban forests, improved air quality, and supported income opportunities for urban farmers.

With coordinated action from government, residents, and private sector partners, Sheger's ambition to evolve into a climate-resilient, food-secure, and technologically advanced city is becoming increasingly tangible.