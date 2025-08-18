Ethiopia: Avocado Oil Exports Bring 3.3mln USD to Sidama Industrial Park

The Sidama Industrial Parks Development Corporation announced it has generated over 3.3 million USD in revenue from avocado oil exports during the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

According to Corporation CEO Hailu Yetera, the Yirgalem Integrated Agro- Industrial Park processed over 16,000 tons of raw avocado supplied by local farmers. Byproducts worth an additional 300,000 USD were sold on the domestic market.

Hailu said the park created 137,000 market opportunities for farmers while generating 1,620 permanent jobs, 52% of them for women. Of the 32 projects registered in the park, eight became operational during the 2024/2025 period.

He added that preparations are underway to provide 14 hectares of land to investors and to enhance product quality in order to reduce wastage. Looking ahead, raw material supply is expected to rise to 25,000 tons in 2025/2026, supported by 13 new projects.

While avocado oil remains the park's primary product, recent investments have expanded operations to include milk, honey, bananas, coffee, and juice processing.

The Yirgalem Integrated Agro-Industrial Park, launched five years ago with just two companies, has since grown into a major hub for agro-processing and export diversification in southern Ethiopia.