Ethiopia: Midroc to Showcase Achievements At Week-Long Expo

17 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye Tilahun

The Midroc Investment Group announced it has created more than 74,000 jobs across Ethiopia in various sectors, as it finalizes preparations for the upcoming Midroc Week Exhibition, scheduled for September 1-5 at Millennium Hall.

The exhibition will highlight the Group's achievements over the past three decades, strengthen community and business linkages, and showcase the products and services of all Midroc companies.

Speaking at a press briefing, Midroc Investment Group Communication and Promotion Director Hunachew Taye said the company has played a pivotal role in Ethiopia's economic growth by boosting foreign exchange earnings, driving import substitution, and introducing new technologies.

Active in manufacturing, agriculture, hotels, construction, and services, Midroc has recorded significant progress in the past five years following an internal organizational restructuring. "With committed leadership, the Group's profitability has been progressing well," Hunachew said, noting that Midroc is also recognized as a loyal taxpayer and a leader in corporate social responsibility.

The Group allocates 10% of its net profit to social development initiatives ranging from education to health and community support. "For the last 30 years, Midroc has carried out critical economic and social contributions to foster Ethiopia's overall development and continues to serve as one of the country's most competitive business firms," he added.

During the Midroc Week Exhibition, all member companies will display their products and services, foster new market linkages, and offer goods at affordable prices. The event will also feature panel discussions with leading economic experts, business networking opportunities, and product showcases. Communities and stakeholders are encouraged to participate.

Founded by Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Ali Al-Amoudi, Midroc Investment Group is one of Ethiopia's largest conglomerates with major interests in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, hospitality, construction, real estate, and commerce.

