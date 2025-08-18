Ethiopia: Experts Urge Regional Support for Ethiopia's Seaport Access Efforts

Experts have called on neighboring countries to back Ethiopia's drive to secure access to a seaport, emphasizing that such a move would deliver significant economic benefits across the region.

Assistant Professor of History AdemKamil told local media that Ethiopia's efforts to gain sea access are progressing well and would ultimately serve the interests of all.

He noted that the Red Sea was once the cradle of Ethiopian civilization and expressed confidence that the country will regain its previous glory while ensuring a safe and secure sea border for its citizens to enjoy a better quality of life.

Adem recalled that Ethiopia once had one of the region's strongest economies and civilizations, exporting goods to various countries via the Red Sea.

Author and Historian Tilahun Tasew also stressed that Ethiopia's access to the sea would not only benefit Ethiopians but all East African nations. Countries in the region will leverage from trade and maritime services once Ethiopia accesses a seaport, he said, adding that Ethiopia's exclusion from the Red Sea was the result of a conspiracy by certain states opposed to its unity and progress.

The House of Peoples' Representatives Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Deputy Chairperson Fethi Mahdi underscored that securing a seaport is a matter of survival.

The Deputy Chairperson urged citizens to remain vigilant on the issue and contribute their fair share toward safeguarding the country's national interests, alongside the government's diplomatic initiatives.

The United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries that held recentlyhas called on nations to work together to address the unique challenges faced by landlocked states.