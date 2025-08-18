Ethiopia: A Journey of Creativity, Resilience, and Self-Expression

In a world where women often juggle countless roles caregivers, professionals, students, and dreamers, finding a medium to express oneself can be both empowering and healing.

Art, in its many forms, serves as a powerful tool that transcends words, allowing women to explore their emotions, tell their stories, and find solace amidst life's challenges.

The story of Yewebdar Yacob, a passionate artist whose journey embodies resilience, creativity, and the transformative power of art, offers a compelling testament to this truth.

From her early days as a junior student, Yewebdar was well-known among her classmates, not only for her academic achievements but also for her extraordinary creativity. During the holidays, she spent her time crafting handmade artwork, a hobby that soon blossomed into a lifelong passion.

Luckily, her dedication and talent did not go unnoticed, rather, it got the attention of people in her surroundings and her creativity became her identity among her peers. Eventually, this early spark laid the foundation for her future endeavors, inspiring her to pursue formal training at Alle School of Fine Arts and Design, AAU.

Her story is not just about personal achievement but also about how art can serve as a mirror to the life experiences of women everywhere. Her journey reflects the ups and downs, the joys and the struggles that many women pass through, emotional cycles that can be expressed and understood through creative outlets.

Yewebdar's art is deeply inspired by her observations and experiences. Mainly, one of her most poignant works, titled "Her Story," testifies this, symbolizing the life of most women.

The inspiration came from the blankets knitted and worn by fistula patients at Hamlin's Addis Ababa Fistula Hospital, a center where countless women affected by fistula receive treatment, undergo rehabilitation and heal from the psychological trauma and physical scars it causes. Through her art, Yewebdar seeks to portray the resilience of women, how their lives are woven with threads of pain, hope, and strength.

She explains, "Every color has its own meaning. Every day, every week, and every month are not similar to every woman. She passes through different life cycles. This is what I want to express."

The colors she uses in her creative works are intentional; each hue carefully chosen to capture a specific emotion; a different phase of a woman's journey. Her voluntary service at the Fistula Hospital exposed her to the healing power of color, how they can soothe wounds, both physical and emotional.

This perspective underscores an essential truth: "art is a universal language that can heal, empower, and give voice to women." When women tell their stories through art, they reclaim their narratives, find strength in their experiences, and inspire others to do the same.

The global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was a tumultuous time for everyone. For Yewebdar, it became a period of forced pause and reflection. Confined at home with limited options, she returned to her childhood craft, embroidery, an art deeply rooted in Ethiopian culture.

But she did not merely replicate traditional embroidery; instead, she transformed it into a storytelling canvas. In place of brushes and paint, Yewebdar started using thread and needle to create intricate stories on canvas. Her work evolved into a fusion of traditional embroidery techniques and modern art, making each piece a tapestry of emotion, identity and resilience.

"Coronavirus left a painful memory on humanity. Besides the virus itself, the emotional toll and financial strain of the pandemic were severe. During that time, art was my sanctuary," she said recalling her past experiences. Her focus that began as a mere craft, shifted to a form of therapy and the time-consuming nature of her embroidery became a form of meditation, helping her manage stress and emotional turmoil, during the most stressful times.

Her story highlights a vital lesson: consistency in art, even in difficult times, yields rewards over time. The perseverance she demonstrated in honing her craft mainly during the pandemic years, underscores the importance of sustained effort and belief in oneself.

Yewebdar emphasizes that colors are more than mere visuals; they are frequencies that influence our emotional states. She elaborates, "Every color has its own unique frequency. For example, red is associated with love, passion, and energy, while green symbolizes nature, growth, and harmony."

Her work reflects this philosophy. She believes that women's lives can be expressed through colors and fabrics, each hue representing a different stage or emotion. Her art becomes a mirror of her mood, her hopes, and her struggles.

Colors, as emotional anchors, are especially significant for women, who often experience a wide spectrum of daily feelings. Through her art, Yewebdar demonstrates that embracing these emotions and expressing them creatively is a form of self-care and empowerment.

While Yewebdar's journey has been marked by passion and emotional expression, she also highlights the importance of consistency in the pursuit of art. Despite the fact that her artworks have not yet brought financial rewards, her perseverance never waned. Her husband's unwavering support exemplifies the significance of a supportive environment in nurturing a woman's creative journey.

"Consistency in art will have its rewards in the future," says Selam Guya, daughter of the Late Artist Lemma Guya. "Like many women who dedicate time and effort to their passions, Yewebdar believes that persistent effort leads to growth, recognition, and personal fulfillment. Her story encourages women to stay committed to their creative pursuits, regardless of immediate outcomes."

Selam also said, Yewebdar's journey embodies the idea that art is a powerful tool for women's empowerment. It allows women to tell their stories, process their emotions, and connect with others. Through her art, she also aims to inspire other women to embrace their creativity, no matter what their circumstances may be.

Her story reminds us that every woman has an innate capacity for creativity. Whether through painting, embroidery, dance, or music, engaging consistently in artistic activities fosters self-awareness, resilience, and community connection. The message from Yewebdar's story is clear.

Every woman possesses a unique story that can be expressed through art. Consistency in nurturing this talent will eventually lead to personal growth, healing, and even recognition.

Women are often faced with societal expectations that may limit their creative pursuits. However, her journey exemplifies that determination and dedication can break barriers, transforming art into a source of strength.

In a world that constantly challenges women's resilience, art stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment. Yewebdar's story is a testament to the transformative power of creativity and the importance of staying committed to one's passion.

Her experience illustrates that art is more than a hobby it is a journey of self-discovery, healing, and empowerment. The colors, threads, and strokes on her canvas symbolize the diverse experiences of women everywhere.

To every woman reading this, embrace your creativity, be consistent in your pursuits, and trust that your efforts will bear fruit in the future. Your story, your emotions, your dreams, all are valuable and deserve to be expressed.

Let Yewebdar's journey inspire you to pick up your own brush, needle, or instrument. Remember, art has the power to transform not only your life but also the lives of others. Keep creating, keep expressing, and watch as your persistence turns into a future full of possibilities.